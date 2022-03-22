Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Biden trip to Europe

Psaki previously tested positive in October 2021

By Paul Conner | Fox News
close
White House holds press briefing with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan Video

White House holds press briefing with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. 

Biden, who had two socially distanced meetings with Psaki on Monday, tested negative Tuesday. Psaki previously tested positive in October 2021 and returned to work after quarantining. 

Psaki said the positive test will force her to miss President Biden's trip to Europe. He is scheduled to depart Wednesday morning.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022. 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, March 4, 2022.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms," Psaki said in a statement. "In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Paul Conner is a Fox News Digital senior editor. Email story tips to paul.conner@fox.com.

More from Politics