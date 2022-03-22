White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Biden trip to Europe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Biden, who had two socially distanced meetings with Psaki on Monday, tested negative Tuesday. Psaki previously tested positive in October 2021 and returned to work after quarantining.

Psaki said the positive test will force her to miss President Biden's trip to Europe. He is scheduled to depart Wednesday morning.

"Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms," Psaki said in a statement. "In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.