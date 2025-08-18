Expand / Collapse search
Comer, Crockett clash over Barr’s Epstein testimony as ex-Trump AG ends four-hour House grilling

Comer accused Dems of trying to 'dig up dirt' on Trump in the Epstein probe

By Elizabeth Elkind , Tyler Olson Fox News
Comer says DOJ will produce Epstein documents 'very soon' Video

Comer says DOJ will produce Epstein documents 'very soon'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer spoke with reporters as his panel kicks off a bipartisan investigation into the government's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr's closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee wrapped after over four hours on Monday, and lawmakers on opposite sides of the aisle had very different interpretations of how it went.

Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., who represented committee Democrats during the staff-led sit-down, said they were left with "more questions now" than before Barr's deposition began.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., the lone Republican present, said Barr "shed a lot of light" on the Epstein case and said he "answered all the questions" presented to him.

Both sides only spoke with reporters partway through Barr's testimony, which began at 10 a.m. Monday. Fox News Digital witnessed him leaving roughly 30 minutes before 3 p.m.

TRUMP DOJ HANDING EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS TO HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ON FRIDAY AS SUBPOENA DEADLINE LOOMS

A split image of James Comer of Kentucky and Jasmine Crockett of Texas

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a member of the committee, clashed in their interpretations of former Attorney General Bill Barr's deposition. (Getty Images)

"I think the Democratic side is doing most of the heavy lifting, and I don't think we're learning much from the questioning from the House Republicans," Subramanyam said. 

"It doesn't seem like this is something where they are truly caring about the victims and about trying to get to the bottom of what's happening."

Crockett said, "It seems like they are going through the motions, and they want people to believe that they are digging in. But at the end of the day, I don't think that we've learned anything through the Republican questioning that you couldn't find in one of the articles that most likely your outlets have printed."

Comer told reporters later by contrast, "Our goal with this investigation is to be transparent."

He even lauded Democrats for taking the matter "seriously," adding, "This is a bipartisan investigation, and hopefully, we'll be able to get the answers the American people want and deserve."

When asked about the Democratic lawmakers' attacks on Republicans' line of questioning, however, Comer accused them of playing politics with the situation.

"It's unfortunate the Democrats are trying to, it seems to me, politicize this. When you look at the basis of this, horrific crimes against young girls, and, of course, the Democrats' goal is to try to dig up some type of dirt on President Trump," Comer said.

Former AG Bill Barr speaks at the Federalist Society

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is the first person to appear in the House Oversight Committee's Epstein probe. (Win McNamee)

He said Republican staff were "asking a lot of tough questions" and accused Democrats of operating on a double standard.

"I don't ever remember the Democrats subpoenaing a former Democrat attorney general for anything," he said.

Comer accused Democrats of trying to create a "false narrative" connecting Trump and Epstein, after Subramanyam floated the possibility of a "cover-up" by Trump and his allies.

"This is a serious investigation. This is a sincere investigation. I hope this will be a bipartisan investigation. I would encourage my Democrat colleagues not to politicize this," Comer said.

BILL BARR TESTIFIES HE DIDN'T SEE INFO THAT WOULD 'IMPLICATE' TRUMP IN EPSTEIN CASE, COMER SAYS

"I think General Barr answered a lot of questions that probably burst their bubble with respect to, he had never communicated with President Trump on a potential Epstein list or anything else. And he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump."

Barr arrived on Capitol Hill nearly an hour before his scheduled deposition, only quipping that the "early bird gets the worm" in response to a flurry of reporter questions.

He was similarly soft-spoken on his way out, even as Fox News Digital and others questioned what he told House investigators.

Barr only said "absolutely" when asked if he had a good conversation Monday.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

A source familiar with his deposition told Fox News Digital that Barr "made clear that President Trump never provided any views or instructions related to the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein or his death, and that he never saw any evidence suggesting President Trump committed a crime."

"He further stated that he believed the Biden Department of Justice would have released any incriminating evidence against President Trump if such evidence existed," said the source, who described Barr as "cooperative."

Barr is the first of several people who were subpoenaed to appear before the House Oversight Committee after Republicans and Democrats voted to direct Comer to open the probe last month.

Several other former attorneys general, ex-FBI directors, and even former First Couple Bill and Hillary Clinton were also subpoenaed.

Fox News Digital reached out to Barr's lawyer for comment but did not immediately hear back.

