Trump DOJ handing Epstein documents to House Oversight Committee on Friday as subpoena deadline looms

The Trump administration will begin handing over documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case to the House Oversight Committee on Friday, Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said.

House investigators originally requested the Department of Justice (DOJ) produce a tranche of files pertaining to the late pedophile and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

It's part of a wider bipartisan investigation into the handling of Epstein's case, which has also reached several former attorneys general, FBI directors, and former first couple Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Comer announced Monday afternoon that he would delay the deadline until Friday in light of the DOJ's cooperation.

"Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday. There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted," Comer said in a statement.

"I appreciate the Trump administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter."

Comer told reporters earlier Monday that his panel was having "good conversations" with the DOJ related to document production but was noncommittal when asked if the Aug. 19 goal would be met.

"You can imagine how many documents there are," Comer said. "I think we'll receive the documents very soon. They're compiling everything together."

Comer said the DOJ was cooperating "in a good faith effort."

Requested materials included all documents and communications in the DOJ's possession relating to both Epstein and Maxwell, as well as files "further relating or referring to human trafficking, exploitation of minors, sexual abuse, or related activity."

Documents relating specifically to the DOJ's prosecutions of Epstein and Maxwell, Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida, and any materials related to Epstein's death were requested.

The House Oversight Committee asked for the documents to be largely unredacted, according to a subpoena obtained by Fox News Digital, "except for redactions to protect the personally identifiable information of victims, for any child sex abuse material as defined by the Department of Justice Manual, and any other redactions required by law."

The deadline comes a day after former Attorney General Bill Barr was deposed by the House Oversight Committee behind closed doors. Barr was the first person scheduled to appear in the committee's probe under subpoena.

The Clintons both have separate deposition dates scheduled for October.

Comer was directed to send the flurry of subpoenas after a House Oversight Committee subcommittee panel voted in favor of them during an unrelated hearing in July.

Renewed furor over Epstein's case engulfed Capitol Hill after intra-GOP fallout over the Trump administration's handling of the matter.

The DOJ effectively declared the case closed after an "exhaustive review," revealing Epstein had no "client list," did not blackmail "prominent individuals," and confirmed he did die by suicide in a New York City jail while awaiting prosecution.

In response to the backlash by some on the right, Trump directed the DOJ to release grand jury testimony related to Epstein – a request that's been tied up in courts since then – while Attorney General Pam Bondi had her deputy, Todd Blanche, interview Maxwell in person to uncover any possible new information.

Comer also subpoenaed Maxwell but agreed to defer her scheduled deposition until after the Supreme Court heard her appeal to overturn her conviction.

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment but did not immediately hear back.