Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck won't run for re-election to the U.S. House in 2024, he announced Wednesday.

In a video to constituents, Buck criticized the GOP for what he called the "insidious narratives" that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, and prosecutions following amounted to weaponization of the Justice Department.

Buck, who first assumed office in 2015, said he believed the GOP needed to return to conservative principles instead of "self-serving lies."

"To my friends in Colorado, thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve our nation, and to serve you," Buck said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing you at the grocery store and the high school football game."

"Being your representative in Washington, DC, has been the greatest professional thrill, and highest honor, of my life," Buck added.

Buck's retirement announcement comes nearly a month after he voted to oust ex- Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the speakership.

He one of the eight Republicans who voted with Democrats to oust former McCarthy in a motion to vacate.

McCarthy's removal from office was the first time a U.S. House speaker had been ousted from the role.

Following McCarthy's ousting and weeks of GOP sparring, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was elected to replace him.

Now, the House is pushing forward into what will become Buck's last appropriations season as a House lawmaker.

Buck's retirement also means that a new seat is opening up in Colorado — though the retiring Republican handily carried his district in each of his elections.

Still, the departure of Buck opens up a window for Colorado Democrats who will likely pour money into the seat to flip it blue.

