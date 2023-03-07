Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio
Published

Closing statements set Tuesday in OH corruption trial of former house speaker, lobbyist

Former Ohio Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are accused in a $60 million bribery scheme

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Closing statements are set before a jury Tuesday in the trial of ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, where both Republicans are accused of participating in a $60 million bribery scheme that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history.

The government alleges Householder orchestrated a scheme funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to secure the speakership, elect legislative allies, then pass and defend a $1 billion nuclear power plant bailout benefiting the electric utility. Borges is accused of seeking to bribe an operative working to overturn the bailout law.

Both are charged with conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise involving bribery and money laundering, which carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison. Both pleaded not guilty and maintain their innocence.

FORMER OHIO HOUSE SPEAKER DENIES DINNERS WITH ENERGY EXECS DURING CORRUPTION TRIAL

Then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 2019. 

Then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits at the head of a legislative session in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 2019.  (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The six-week trial came 2 1/2 years after Householder, Borges and three others were arrested in the case.

Prosecutors called an FBI agent to the stand who walked jurors through the highlights of thousands of pages of subpoenaed records, then played them secretly taped conversations and questioned firsthand participants in key events surrounding the alleged scheme.

More from Politics