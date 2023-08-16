Expand / Collapse search
Border security

Chip Roy says House must stop funding 'that smirking son of a b----' DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Chip Roy said Congress must stop the humanitarian crisis at the southern border by defunding DHS until Biden changes policies

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, sounds off on the dangers of Biden's border policies on Varney & Co.'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Wednesday, erupted during an interview and called for Congress to reject further funding for "that smirking son of a b----" Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Roy, a border and deficit hawk, told KSEV radio host Chris Salcedo that Republicans in the House must withhold funding from the Department of Homeland Security until the crisis at the southern border is resolved. His heated remarks come after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy floated a short-term continuing resolution to extend Congress' Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government.

McCarthy's proposal is largely considered a "nonstarter" for Roy and other conservative House Freedom Caucus members, who want Congress to cut back spending to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. 

"I will use every tool at my disposal to stop a continuing resolution structured that way," Roy vowed. He said Republicans must confront the Biden administration and force policy changes at the border by leveraging the power of the purse. 

CONSERVATIVES WARY AFTER MCCARTHY FLOATS STOPGAP SPENDING PLAN TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks during a news conference with the House Freedom Caucus on the debt limit negotiations at the U.S. Capitol Building on March 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Roy and others at the time had called for spending to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"We as a people, as a country, should stop it. And we as a Republican Congress should put our entire careers and our entire ownership of the House of Representatives on the line to stop funding that smirking son of a b---- Alejandro Mayorkas, who is the secretary of Homeland Security and shouldn't be." 

"Not only should he be impeached, the entire organization should have funding withheld until we stop what's happening at the border," he added. "Until these gutless losers in Washington recognize we're supposed to use the power of the purse to stop it, nothing is going to change." 

DEMOCRATS DEMAND BIDEN PROBE MIGRANT FAMILY SEPARATIONS AT BORDER

Alejandro Mayorkas

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a favorite punching bag of conservative Republicans, who have accused him of failing to enforce U.S. immigration laws. (Screenshot)

The U.S. has seen record migrant numbers at the border since 2021, and while those numbers dipped in June, they have started accelerating again in July — with much of the traffic of humans and drugs across the border controlled by the cartels.

The Biden administration has taken several steps, including a collaborative law enforcement anti-smuggling campaign last year that led to thousands of arrests, to crack down on cartel smuggling. It has also made over 170 sanctions designations of cartel leaders and members, often working with Mexico to do so. Last week, officials announced the sanctioning of three cartel members, including one nicknamed "The Anthrax Monkey."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS DEMAND INFO ON HOW DOJ USES TAXPAYER DOLLARS AS DEPARTMENT FUNDING BATTLE RAGES

Fox News footage shows 'non-stop' illegal border crossings Video

Republicans have called for more action, including military action against cartels in Mexico itself — which in turn brought a rebuke from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. 2024 presidential candidate Will Hurd announced a plan on Saturday to treat cartels and smugglers like terrorists.

Lopez Obrador has also targeted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in recent weeks for Texas’ move to establish a floating border barrier along with the Rio Grande to prevent migrants from making the dangerous journey across the river. That barrier is also facing a lawsuit from the Department of Justice.

Fox News' Bill Melugin and Adam Shaw contributed to this report. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

