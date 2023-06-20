Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China in high-level talks for military training facility in Cuba to station troops off US shores: report

US intelligence reportedly suggests China looking to permanently station troops in Cuba

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
RADM Mark Montgomery on Blinken’s China visit: ‘This is not how you negotiate’

Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior fellow RADM Mark Montgomery criticizes the White House’s response to China as Secretary Antony Blinken travels to Beijing.

China and Cuba are reportedly engaged in high-level discussions to establish a new joint military training facility on the island, raising the prospect of Beijing stationing troops less than 100 miles off U.S. shores. 

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that U.S. intelligence suggests talks about a facility on Cuba’s northern coast "are at an advanced stage but not concluded," as the Biden administration has contacted Cuban officials to stall the agreement and dissuade any course of action due to concerns the Communist nation might have about ceding sovereignty. 

Citing current and former U.S. officials, the Journal reported that the proposal for the China-Cuba military training facility was referenced "in highly classified new U.S. intelligence, which they described as convincing but fragmentary." 

The sources reportedly said the prospect of a facility could mean China permanently hosting troops in Cuba and broadening intelligence gathering against the United States. 

BLINKEN, CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING MEET IN BEIJING, RE-ESTABLISHING HIGH-LEVEL COMMUNICATIONS

Chinese Navy ship by Cuba

A ship of the Chinese navy arrives at the port of Havana Nov. 10, 2015. The Wall Street Journal reported China is considering a plan to permanently station its troops at a new joint military facility in Cuba. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez via Getty Images)

One current and one former U.S. official told the Journal the proposed military facility is part of "Project 141," an initiative by China’s People’s Liberation Army to set up a global network of military outposts. The Journal said the White House declined to comment. 

Some intelligence officials said Beijing’s sights on Cuba come as a geographical response to the U.S. relationship with Taiwan. 

Cuba and Taiwan are each about 100 miles off the U.S. and Chinese mainlands, respectively.

Blinken and Xi shake hands in broadcast in China

A China Central Television news broadcast shows footage of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on June 19, 2023. (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent the past two days on a high-level trip to Beijing, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and told reporters afterward that the U.S. "does not support Taiwan independence," yet remains "committed to meeting our responsibilities under the Taiwan Relations Act, including making sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself." 

Blinken condemned "the PRC’s provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait, as well as in the South and East China Seas." 

REPORTED CHINA SPY BASE IN CUBA POSES 'IMMINENT THREAT' TO AMERICANS, HOUSE REPUBLICAN WARNS BIDEN ADMIN

In a statement Monday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that during Blinken’s visit both sides discussed "a range of global and regional security issues, including Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the DPRK’s provocative actions and U.S. concerns with PRC intelligence activities in Cuba." 

Blinken speaks at Beijing press conference

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference in Beijing Monday, June 19, 2023. Blinken said the U.S.-China relationship had taken a "positive step" forward during his two-day trip to Beijing. (Andrea Verdelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The Secretary made clear that the United States will work with its allies and partners to advance our vision for a world that is free, open and upholds the rules-based international order," Miller said. 

The Journal was also the first to report about plans for a Chinese spy base in Cuba earlier this month. 

After Politico also picked up the story, and White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters both reports were "not accurate," the Biden administration confirmed two days later the existence of at least four Chinese eavesdropping stations in Cuba dating back to 2019, based on newly declassified intelligence. 

