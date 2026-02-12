Chicago-area teacher breaks silence after losing job over 2-word Facebook post supporting ICE: 'Devastating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Chicago area teacher who was forced to resign from his position over his Facebook post saying "Go ICE" is speaking out about the emotional and financial toll he has suffered as a result.

"This process has been professionally and personally devastating and surreal," former West Chicago teacher James Heidorn told Fox News Digital in his first public comments about the situation.

"I’ve spent 14 years building my career, pouring my heart into teaching kids, building relationships, and being a positive role model. To see it all upended over two simple words, ‘Go ICE’, where I expressed my personal support for law enforcement felt like a severe blow to my career."

In late January, Fox News Digital first reported that the longtime teacher at Gary Elementary school in a heavily Hispanic district was placed on leave after local activists in the community began sharing his Facebook post that said "GO ICE" in response to a news story about a local police department saying they would cooperate with ICE.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, Heidorn was first notified by school officials that they had seen the growing social media chatter about his post. He briefly quit after meeting with HR staff before rescinding his resignation the same day. Heidorn was set to return to school to teach on Monday while the school investigated.

Around the same time, Illinois Democratic state Senator Karina Villa, who was captured on video in September chasing down ICE agents in the street, publicly expressed outrage over the post and said she stands in "unwavering solidarity" with families upset about the "disturbing comments reportedly made by an educator."

On that Saturday, before an investigation had been concluded, West Chicago Mayor Daniel Bovey took to Facebook and posted a video explaining why Heidorn's comments were "hurtful" and "offensive" to many in the community.

"The issue is we have trusted adults who are the ones that care for those kids when they can’t be with their mom and their dad," Bovey said. "So to have someone cavalierly rooting on — as if it’s a football game or something, yeah go — events which have traumatized these children … that is the issue."

Over the weekend, parents online were encouraging each other to keep their students home from school as a form of protest, and many in the community began criticizing Heidorn.

The city of West Chicago held a "listening session" on Jan. 26 at the request of Bovey, that included a Spanish translator, where a variety of parents and locals expressed concerns about the post, including a woman who said "kids do not feel safe" as a result of the post and another woman who said the post was "cruel."

"This started with a two-word comment on my personal Facebook page supporting law enforcement—nothing more," Heidorn said. "It wasn’t directed at any student, family, or school community. Second, I was placed on leave and faced intense pressure before any full investigation or fair process could play out, with this it led to my resignation."

"Third, I lost my career, my income, and the chance to close out my time with my students properly—no farewell, no goodbyes."

Ultimately, Heidorn resigned a second time rather than be terminated after a hearing with school officials.

In a statement to Fox News Digital at the time that Heidorn was on leave in January, a West Chicago Elementary School District 33 spokesperson referred to the social media post as "disruptive" and said "we understand that this situation has raised concerns and caused disruption for students, families, and staff."

Teachers all across the United States have taken to the streets in recent weeks, causing disruptions in favor of far-left causes, including in Chicago where teachers stormed a local target harassing employees, to protest President Trump’s immigration policies without facing pushback or repercussions from local school districts.

"Most importantly, this is bigger than me: it’s about whether personal opinions expressed outside of work can cost someone their livelihood without due process," Heidorn said. "I hope to see free speech matters, even when it’s unpopular."

"It does feel like a double standard—due to my viewpoint being different from others within the community that I taught in. I feel that we should all be able to coexist with our personal political viewpoints. Fairness should apply equally, regardless of those viewpoints. If personal political speech is grounds for punishment, it should be consistent—not selective based on what side you're on. I believe in free speech for all, and that's what I hope comes out of all this."

Heidorn has received some support from the local community, including a GoFundMe page calling him a "beloved physical education teacher" who "showed up every day for his students."

"Emotionally, it’s been a roller coaster that has me feeling a great deal of shock, loss, and deep sadness over losing daily contact with my students," Heidorn said. "Feelings of anger and frustration at how quickly things escalated without real dialogue, and grief for not getting to say a proper goodbye to the kids I cared so much for. I’ve had sleepless nights, but I’m trying to stay focused on my family and the support I’ve received from people who know the real me."

Heidorn, who also lost his employment working as a soccer coach at a nearby private school, told Fox News Digital that one of the most difficult aspects of being forced from his job was losing the relationships he built with his students, of all backgrounds over his long career.

Asked what he would tell his students if given the opportunity to address the situation with them directly, Heidorn said that the online outrage "isn’t the full story" and is "just noise from people who don’t know me."

"To my students: I want you to know that I care about you deeply and always have. The person you knew in class—the one who encouraged you, played with you, and cheered you on—is still the same person," Heidorn said. "I always tried to provide the best learning environment and great atmosphere for us all to grow. I have always had your best interest in mind by showing passion, support, care, and safety no matter what."

Heidorn added, "I would never want any of you to feel unsafe or unloved. You are amazing kids, and I’m proud of every moment we shared. I know I can’t change people's minds for those who are angry, upset, and have lost trust in me, and I am sorry for that because I always had my students and the community’s best interests in mind, and I never intended to cause fear or harm to them or their families."

Fox News Digital reached out to the district for a specific comment on what rule Heidorn violated by posting support for law enforcement on Facebook and if teachers who publicly "disruptive" against or antagonize ICE will be treated the same way. The district did not respond.

When reached for comment, Bovey pushed back on the suggestion he inflamed the situation with his Facebook video, saying, "Personally, I wish the teacher well."

"The teacher used his first amendment rights to make a statement," Bovey said. "Others used their first amendment rights in commenting on the situation. The school board took appropriate action to go through the due process of investigating a situation which had adversely impacted the education of children. The public used their first amendment rights to comment (in favor and against) the actions of the school board and then the teacher made a decision to resign. At the end of the day, though there were frustrations on both sides which were stoked by inaccurate social media posts, this is how democracy works."

Bovey added, "Despite a lot of vitriolic comments from people across the country who were misinformed by social media, our local community seems remarkably unified."

Heidorns said he has always taken his role "extremely seriously" over his 14-year career and that his reputation was "built on showing up every day, being reliable, fair, and genuinely invested in my students’ growth."

"My students' successes are what drove me more than you could know," Heidorn said. "I never brought politics into my teaching; my focus was always on my students. Losing that connection hurts more than anything, and I want people to know I never intended to harm or divide anyone."

Going forward, Heidorn will be required to inform future school districts he applies to that he resigned and provide specifics why, which leaves any potential of furthering his career in the area unclear.

"I really don’t know what is next for me---as the teaching profession has been, up to this point in time, all that I ever wanted to do," he explained. "It is all I have ever studied for and teaching is what has defined me. Even advancing my education with a master's degree in educational leadership because I wanted to become the best teacher I can be."

"With that said—I’m exploring options in education or related fields, but I’m also taking time to heal and learn from this experience. I want people to know I’m grateful for the outpouring of support from those who reached out, donated, or shared my story. It reminds me that most people value fairness and second chances. I’m determined to move forward positively and keep contributing to kids’ lives in whatever way I can."