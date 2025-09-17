Felon indicted in train murder as attacks terrorize commuters in blue city: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grand jury has indicted the man accused of fatally stabbing a Ukrainian refugee on a Charlotte light rail train, a case that has intensified concerns about violence on the city’s transit system.

According to Mecklenburg Superior Court records, Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. has been formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Iryna Zarutska.

Prosecutors allege that on Aug. 22, 2025, Brown unlawfully and intentionally killed Zarutska in what investigators described as a random act of violence.

The indictment states the act was committed "with malice aforethought," a phrase used in North Carolina law to indicate the crime was carried out willfully and with intent.

Grand jurors returned a true bill of indictment last week, agreeing there was sufficient evidence to move forward. The case now advances to Superior Court, with Brown’s next hearing scheduled for Oct. 16. If convicted, he faces a sentence of life in prison or, if sought by prosecutors, the death penalty.

The indictment lists numerous Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officers as witnesses, reflecting the scope of the investigation. Authorities said surveillance video captured the attack, and Brown, who has been arrested 14 times over the past 12 years and has a documented history of mental health issues, was quickly taken into custody.

Brown has also been ordered to undergo a 60-day mental health evaluation at a regional hospital. The court ruled his capacity to proceed is in question despite prior local evaluations. The evaluation will determine if he can stand trial.

Zarutska, who fled Ukraine to escape the war, had been working at a local pizzeria and studying English at a Charlotte community college. She was returning home from work when she was stabbed near the Camden light rail station.

In a statement released last week through its attorney, Zarutska’s family described her as a "kind and hardworking young woman, deeply loved by her family and friends."

The family expressed profound grief over her sudden loss and emphasized that they want the suspect in her murder to remain in custody.

"We are heartbroken beyond words. Iryna came here to find peace and safety and instead her life was stolen from her in the most horrific way," the statement said. "No family should have to go through this."

Their focus, they said, is on seeking justice for Iryna and highlighting what they believe is a broader issue with safety in public spaces.

"This could have been anyone riding the light rail that night… We are committed to making sure this never happens again."

Following Zarutska’s death, WCNC Charlotte obtained records from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) that detail several incidents near the light rail system.

Just two days after her death, on Aug. 24, a 20-year-old man reported being bitten on both arms by a suspect while riding a light rail train. On Aug. 30, another report documented an assault on a different light rail platform, where an unknown individual struck a victim in the face. According to police, an arrest was made in that case.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 3, a man believed to be homeless reported being held at gunpoint and robbed, with nearly $3,000 taken from his CashApp account. A few days later, on Sept. 5, a 52-year-old woman called authorities, stating she was threatened and then forced by a suspect to make unwanted physical contact with their genital area.

All the incidents were recorded as occurring in or around the light rail or trolley areas, and several theft reports were included.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles addressed the issue, reiterating the city's dedication to enhancing public safety.

"City leaders have been working to improve safety in our community and on our transit system and we will continue to do so," Lyles wrote in a post on X.

Lyles said some of the changes underway included increased security presence, adding nearly "30 additional security personnel" to the Blue Line.

"We are committed to working with everyone to ensure that our community continues to be safe. I believe in Charlotte, and we will come out stronger together," Lyles wrote.

At a recent press briefing, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the brutality of Brown's crime has prompted prosecutors to keep all options on the table.

"This young woman died a horrific, horrific death, as we all saw, captured on video. It was horrible." Bondi said. "The steps are, we charge, then we indict. Then, legally, we make the decision whether or not to seek the death penalty. That is certainly on the table once he is indicted for this horrific crime."

A decision on whether to pursue capital punishment is expected later in the legal process.

Fox News Digital reached out to Brown's lawyer for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

