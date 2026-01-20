DOJ serves grand jury subpoenas to Minnesota Dems in investigation of ICE obstruction: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sources told Fox News that the Department of Justice served grand jury subpoenas on Tuesday to five Minnesota government offices — including the Governor’s Office, the Attorney General’s office and the Minneapolis Mayor’s Office – as part of a federal investigation into alleged conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement during ongoing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota.

The sources said the FBI served the subpoenas, seeking records and communications. The Justice Department declined to comment on the matter.

Fox News learned late last week that federal prosecutors were investigating both Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for allegedly impeding law enforcement efforts.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News the duo's anti-ICE rhetoric was teetering on a federal crime.

"When the governor or the mayor threaten our officers, when the mayor suggests that he's encouraging citizens to call 911 when they see ICE officers, that is very close to a federal crime," Blanche said.

Walz responded to the news by accusing the Trump administration of "weaponizing the justice system."

"Two days ago, it was Elissa Slotkin. Last week it was Jerome Powell. Before that, Mark Kelly," Walz wrote in an X post. "Weaponizing the justice system against your opponents is an authoritarian tactic. The only person not being investigated for the shooting of Renee Good is the federal agent who shot her."

Frey also weighed in on social media, asserting he "will not be intimidated."

"This is an obvious attempt to intimidate me for standing up for Minneapolis, local law enforcement, and residents against the chaos and danger this Administration has brought to our city," Frey wrote on X. "I will not be intimidated. My focus remains where it’s always been: keeping our city safe."

The White House later slammed a mob of anti-ICE agitators who reportedly stormed into a Twin Cities church on Sunday, accusing Walz and Frey of inciting the chaos.

"There is no low these radical leftists won’t stoop to," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital Monday morning. "Jacob Frey and Tim Walz have whipped these rioters into a frenzy and turned them loose to wreak havoc on Minneapolis."

"Frey and Walz should be ashamed for inciting such chaos, but the Trump Administration will continue enforcing the law," she added.

Jackson was reacting to a mob comprised of dozens of agitators allegedly storming into the Cities Church sanctuary in St. Paul on Sunday midway through church services, throwing worship into chaos, Fox Digital previously reported. Protesters claimed the pastor was a local ICE official.

Department of Justice officials vowed Sunday to open an investigation into the disruption, specifically probing for federal civil rights violations "by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshipers," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said.

