ICE hauls in illegal immigrants convicted of child crimes in nationwide Wednesday sweep: 'clear message'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Wednesday hauled in some of the "worst of the worst" illegal immigrants convicted of heinous crimes against children, part of an ongoing federal effort to target violent offenders living in the U.S. unlawfully.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that under President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, ICE is prioritizing arresting pedophiles, abusers and sexual predators.

McLaughlin said 70 percent of ICE arrests target illegal immigrants who have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the U.S.

ICE BUSTS SEVERAL CONVICTED CRIMINALS, INCLUDING CHILD RAPIST WHO THREATENED TO KILL 11-YEAR-OLD VICTIM

"DHS is sending a clear message to illegal aliens: if you prey on children, if you victimize the innocent, ICE will find you, arrest you, and remove you from our country," McLaughlin said.

According to DHS, some of the illegal immigrants arrested by ICE on Wednesday include:

Juan Ortiz-Mora

Juan Ortiz-Mora, an illegal Mexican national, was previously convicted of two counts of indecency with a child in Tarrant County, Texas.

Ronald Echeverria-Tumbaco

Ronald Echeverria-Tumbaco, of Ecuador, was previously convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a child under the age of 16 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

ICE IN HOUSTON RELEASES NEW DETAILS ABOUT ARRESTED ILLEGAL CHILD SEX OFFENDERS

Leidy Linares-Rapalo

Leidy Linares-Rapalo, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, has been convicted of two counts of child abuse in Hall County, Nebraska.

Jheremy Julian Morales-Juarez

Jheremy Julian Morales-Juarez, a Mexican national, was previously convicted of possession of obscene material depicting minors in Riverside, California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Juan Espino-Escamilla

Juan Espino-Escamilla, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of sexual assault in Reno, Nevada.