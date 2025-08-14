Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

ICE hauls in illegal immigrants convicted of child crimes in nationwide Wednesday sweep: 'clear message'

DHS says 70 percent of ICE arrests target those with criminal convictions or pending charges

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Mamdani denounces Trump's immigration crackdowns, vows to defend NYC sanctuary policies Video

Mamdani denounces Trump's immigration crackdowns, vows to defend NYC sanctuary policies

Speaking in Staten Island on Wednesday, Zohran Mamdani pledged to protect New York City’s sanctuary status, block ICE access without judicial warrants, and expand legal support for immigrants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Wednesday hauled in some of the "worst of the worst" illegal immigrants convicted of heinous crimes against children, part of an ongoing federal effort to target violent offenders living in the U.S. unlawfully.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital that under President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, ICE is prioritizing arresting pedophiles, abusers and sexual predators. 

McLaughlin said 70 percent of ICE arrests target illegal immigrants who have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the U.S.

ICE HQ

ICE said it is focusing on arresting violent illegal immigrants in the U.S. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ICE BUSTS SEVERAL CONVICTED CRIMINALS, INCLUDING CHILD RAPIST WHO THREATENED TO KILL 11-YEAR-OLD VICTIM

"DHS is sending a clear message to illegal aliens: if you prey on children, if you victimize the innocent, ICE will find you, arrest you, and remove you from our country," McLaughlin said.

According to DHS, some of the illegal immigrants arrested by ICE on Wednesday include:

Juan Ortiz-Mora, of Mexico, was convicted of multiple counts of indecency with a child.

Juan Ortiz-Mora, of Mexico, was convicted of multiple counts of indecency with a child.

Juan Ortiz-Mora

Juan Ortiz-Mora, an illegal Mexican national, was previously convicted of two counts of indecency with a child in Tarrant County, Texas. 

Ronald Echeverria-Tumbaco, of Ecuador, was convicted of assaulting a child under the age of 16.

Ronald Echeverria-Tumbaco, of Ecuador, was convicted of assaulting a child under the age of 16.

Ronald Echeverria-Tumbaco

Ronald Echeverria-Tumbaco, of Ecuador, was previously convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a child under the age of 16 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. 

ICE IN HOUSTON RELEASES NEW DETAILS ABOUT ARRESTED ILLEGAL CHILD SEX OFFENDERS

Leidy Linares-Rapalo, of Honduras, was convicted of multiple counts of child abuse.

Leidy Linares-Rapalo, of Honduras, was convicted of multiple counts of child abuse.

Leidy Linares-Rapalo

Leidy Linares-Rapalo, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, has been convicted of two counts of child abuse in Hall County, Nebraska. 

Jheremy Julian Morales-Juarez, of Mexico, was convicted of having obscene material of children.

Jheremy Julian Morales-Juarez, of Mexico, was convicted of having obscene material of children.

Jheremy Julian Morales-Juarez

Jheremy Julian Morales-Juarez, a Mexican national, was previously convicted of possession of obscene material depicting minors in Riverside, California. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Juan Espino-Escamilla, of Mexico, was convicted of sexual assault.

Juan Espino-Escamilla, of Mexico, was convicted of sexual assault. (DHS)

Juan Espino-Escamilla

Juan Espino-Escamilla, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, was previously convicted of sexual assault in Reno, Nevada.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.
Close modal

Continue