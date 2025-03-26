ICE in Boston nabs previously deported Dominican fentanyl trafficker, child rape convict, murderers

Fox News has obtained mugshots and rap sheets for some of the more than 200 criminal illegal migrants arrested during a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Boston and Massachusetts – including previously deported fentanyl traffickers, a child rape convict and murderers.

The sweeping operation, which took place between March 18 and March 23, netted the arrests of 370 illegal immigrants in the Boston area, a sanctuary jurisdiction that restricts local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Among those arrested migrants, 205 had "significant criminal convictions or charges," according to ICE.

Child sex offenders

Fox News has obtained mugshots of 11 of those arrested, including Mario Luis Lambert Colon, a two-time previously deported Honduran migrant with a prior conviction for child rape in Massachusetts. Colon failed to register as a sex offender with ICE finding him on the streets of Salem.

Chilean illegal migrant Orlando Ernesto Olivares Mosso was picked up by ICE in Marlborough. Mosso has a deportation order against him and a prior conviction of four counts of sexual assault of a child.

Illegal migrant Manuel Colaj Cola was convicted in November of enticing a child under 16 and was sentenced to probation and fined. He had previously been arraigned on charges including statutory rape and was released after the New Bedford District Court did not honor the immigration detainer.

Wanted for murder

Meanwhile, ICE arrested Jomar Henrique Souza Santos, a Brazilian fugitive wanted in his native country for fleeing a murder sentence. He was caught and released at the border in 2022 by the Biden administration but was picked up by ICE on the streets of Marlborough.

Brazilian illegal immigrant Marcio De Souza Silva is also wanted for murder and firearms trafficking in Brazil and was arrested by ICE in Milford.

Illegal migrants Lucinei Alves De Oliveira, who is wanted for homicide in Brazil, and Jairo Reynaldo Soto Lara, who is wanted for homicide in the Dominican Republic, were also apprehended by ICE. Their mugshots were not provided.

Drug offenders

Several illegal migrants who have serious drug offenses were also detained by ICE during the sweep, including Axel-Aguasvivas Martinez, a previously deported Dominican illegal migrant arrested by Boston Police Department (BPD) for fentanyl trafficking. ICE said he was quickly released from BPD after posting bail.

Angel Gregorio Ruiz Tejeda, who was previously convicted of trafficking heroin in Massachusetts, was arrested by ICE in Boston, while Andreson Mejia Pimentel was arrested by ICE in Lawrence, having previously been convicted in Worcester of fentanyl distribution in 2021.

Meanwhile, previously deported illegal migrant George Anthony Stewart has prior convictions for armed robbery, possession of a gun and cocaine distribution.

He has current pending charges for possession of a gun by a convicted felon and trafficking cocaine. ICE said they placed a detainer on him with the Berkshire County Jail and notified them that they were on the way to pick him up, but they released him from custody before ICE could get there. ICE found and arrested him in Pittsfield.

Illegal migrant Guilherme Batista Armondes was convicted in 2021 of distributing morphine and oxycodone and was sentenced to probation. He was arrested by ICE last week in Marlborough.

Marcos Moran, a previously deported illegal migrant and a known 18th Street Gang member, was convicted in Lynn in 2018 of assault and battery and sentenced to two and a half years.

On July 30, 2022, ERO Boston lodged a detainer with the Lynn District Court for Moran, but the court failed to honor the detainer and released him without notification to ERO, according to ICE. ICE arrested Moran in Wakefield.

Some of the illegal migrants arrested with no mugshots provided include Jean Carlos Frias Polanco, who was found in possession of 440 fentanyl pills, and Eduardo Segundo Zuna Cajilema, who was arraigned in December 2024 by the Milford District Court for assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony breaking and entering. Cajilema was released on pre-trial probation.

In February, Cajilema was arraigned by the same court again for assault and battery on a pregnant victim and assault with a deadly weapon. ICE said he was released again by the Milford District Court before ICE agents found and arrested him on the streets in Milford.

On Monday, President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, criticized Massachusetts and Boston’s anti-ICE policies following the five-day joint federal agency operation.

"I made a promise at CPAC that I was going to Boston after reading about numerous illegal alien child rapists walking the streets of Boston and Massachusetts," he wrote on X.

"Mayor Chu [sic] later testified that I was lying. Well, I traveled to Boston last Tuesday, as promised, and we kicked off a five day operation with ICE, FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals and DSS. These incredible men and women arrested a total of 370 Illegal aliens in Boston and surrounding areas."