Trump administration arrests 'worst of the worst' criminal illegal immigrants in enforcement sweep

Immigration agents on Tuesday arrested some of the "worst of the worst" illegal immigrant criminals across the country, as the Trump administration continues to target criminal illegal immigrants for deportation.

At least five men arrested had convictions for various offenses.

"Every one of these men left a victim behind – scarred, addicted, terrified and worse," said Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "The Biden administration turned a blind eye. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we’re taking these lowlifes off the streets. DHS will continue to swiftly arrest, detain, and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens— Americans deserve to feel safe in their own country."

Tuesday's arrests include Cristian Brayan Aleman-Leiva, from El Salvador, who has convictions in Virginia for possession of a firearm, concealed weapon and petit larceny.

Jose Javier Romero-Hernandez, a Mexican citizen, was convicted of first-degree burglary, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening an act of violence, and malicious injury or destruction of property in Oklahoma.

In Texas, Juan Ignacio Amaya-Hernandez, also from Mexico, was convicted of indecency with a child, authorities said.

Elin Edicson Ochoa-Hernandez, from Honduras, has a conviction in Texas for alien smuggling. Manuel De Jesus Lopez-Marroquin, from Guatemala, was convicted in New Jersey of distribution of heroin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and hindering.

The Trump administration has ramped up operations targeting illegal immigrants with criminal records, particularly in cities like Los Angeles, where local officials have demanded the raids stop.

"In L.A., we have been going after the worst of the worst," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during a June appearance on "Hannity." "They're murders. They're people who've been perpetuating assault, trafficking human beings and drugs and been devastating these communities for years."

"Those are the people we're going after," she added.