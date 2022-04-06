Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

California Dem bill would let illegal immigrants become police officers

The new bill is set for its third reading, days after Title 42 was lifted

Haley Chi-Sing
By Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new California bill would allow illegal immigrants to become police officers in the state. 

"Existing law, with certain exceptions, prohibits a person who is not a citizen of the United States from being appointed as a member of the California Highway Patrol. This bill would remove that prohibition, and would make conforming changes," the bill states. 

SB 960, proposed by Democrat Sen. Nancy Skinner, would remove the provision that an individual must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States in order to become a police officer.

TEXAS BORDER RESIDENTS FED UP AS MIGRANT INFLUX WORSENS: 'WE DON'T KNOW' WHO'S COMING IN

The bill was previously voted on at the end of March, with four ayes and one no. Democratic Sens. Steven Bradford, Sydney Kamlager and Scott Wiener, along with Skinner, all voted in favor of the bill. Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, also a Democrat, voted no.

The bill received its second reading on Tuesday and is now onto its third reading. 

State Sen. Nancy Skinner talks with Sen. Joel Anderson during the Senate session in Sacramento, California, on Aug. 28, 2018.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner talks with Sen. Joel Anderson during the Senate session in Sacramento, California, on Aug. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

This comes on the heels of the Biden administration's announcement to lift the Title 42 health policy despite migrant surge concerns. 

"After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary," the Centers for Disease Control said in a statement.

ARIZONA BORDER SECTOR SEES 579% SPIKE IN MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS OVER LAST FISCAL YEAR AS CRISIS WORSENS

Title 42 was implemented in March 2020 during the Trump administration as a means of expelling illegal immigrants during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling at the White House on Oct. 4, 2021.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling at the White House on Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Despite Democratic support to drop Title 42, both moderate Democratic and Republican lawmakers have expressed concern for the possible migrant surge that could result. Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller said it would "open the floodgates on a biblical scale." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to the offices of Skinner and Ochoa Bogh for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

More from Politics