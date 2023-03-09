Expand / Collapse search
Burlington, Vermont passes measure letting noncitizens vote

Burlington would join Montpelier and Winooski as VT's third city to allow noncitizen voting

Associated Press
Vermont's largest city has voted to allow noncitizens who are in the country legally to vote in local elections.

VERMONT SUPREME COURT RULES IN FAVOR OF CITIES ALLOWING NONCITIZENS TO VOTE

The proposed charter change for Burlington now must be considered by the Legislature and the Republican governor.

Burlington, Vermont, has voted to grant voting rights to non- U.S. citizens in local elections.

Burlington would be the third city in the state to make the change. Noncitizen residents are currently allowed to vote in municipal elections in Vermont’s capital city of Montpelier, and Winooski, the most diverse community in the state.

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, TO VOTE ON COMMUNITY POLICE OVERSIGHT BOARD

The Republican National Committee had filed lawsuits against the two cities asking judges to declare noncitizen voting unconstitutional and lost those challenges. Federal law prohibits noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives.

In January, the Vermont Supreme Court ruled that such voting in local elections in Montpelier doesn’t violate the state constitution. A new complaint was filed in court Thursday against the city of Winooski by two residents, the Vermont Republican Party and the Republican National Committee, saying allowing noncitizens to vote on matters involving the city's school board and education budget is unconstitutional.

