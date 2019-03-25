Bret Baier: Both sides should agree, no Russia collusion 'is a good day for America'

All Americans should agree that the findings of the Mueller investigation are a good thing: the President of the United States did not collude with Russia.

That's according to Bret Baier, Fox News Channel chief political anchor and host of "Special Report," who believes the public could reach "Mueller fatigue" as both sides of the aisle react to the four-page letter Attorney General Bill Bar sent to key congressional leaders summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

"No matter what your ideology is and where you sit, this is a good day for America," Baier told "Fox & Friends" Monday morning. "The special counsel did not find an American tied to the Trump campaign or the president, who colluded, conspired, or cooperated with Russia. That is good. Period. The end."

Democrats are demanding the release of the full report as President Trump and those on the right are calling for a look into the origins of the Russa collusion claims, but Baier said it could lead to a collective "Mueller fatigue" for the general public.

"The whole meme on social media and elsewhere that this is the Attorney General's letter and you can't trust this because this is a politically-appointed person is a little far-fetched in that he wrote the four-page letter alongside the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has been a champion of the Left and a lot of lawmakers on the Democratic side."

Baier pointed out the ominous tweet Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sent to ex-FBI-Director James Comey Sunday night.

Comey tweeted out: "So many questions."

Graham replied: "Could not agree more. See you soon."