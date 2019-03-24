2020 Democrats demand Mueller report go public in its entirety after key findings released

Many of the Democrats running for president in 2020 responded to the release of key findings in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation Sunday by saying his report should go public in its entirety.

The findings, detailed in a letter from Attorney General William Barr, indicated that Mueller did not establish evidence President Trump's team or any associates of the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia to sway the 2016 election, and did not establish a conclusion on whether the president had obstructed justice.

Democrats who reacted after the release of the Mueller report's summary included Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Warren tweeted: “Congress voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report. Not a "summary" from his handpicked Attorney General. AG Barr, make the full report public. Immediately.”

Booker tweeted: “The American public deserves the full report and findings from the Mueller investigation immediately—not just the in-house summary from a Trump Administration official.”

Gillibrand tweeted: “The Mueller report must be made public. Not just a letter from someone appointed by Trump to protect himself—all of it. The President works for the people, and he is not above the law.”

Harris tweeted: “The Mueller report needs to be made public, the underlying investigative materials should be handed over to Congress, and Barr must testify. That is what transparency looks like. A short letter from Trump's hand-picked Attorney General is not sufficient.”