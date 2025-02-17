ICE arrests 'predator' migrant convicted of secretly recording others in bathroom

ICE officials in Houston arrested an immigrant "predator" previously convicted of secretly recording others in a bathroom in one of the latest developments in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The immigrant, Mexican national Daniel Alejandro Tristan-Guerra, was arrested by Houston Homeland Security Investigations officials "when his guard was down" on Feb. 11, according to an ICE statement released on Friday.

Tristan-Guerra, 28, was arrested in a small town called Hallettsville in Lavaca County, Texas. After his arrest, he was taken to the Victoria County Jail pending his removal from the U.S.

TOM HOMAN ON SUCCESS OF IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN: WON'T BE HAPPY UNTIL EVERY CRIMINAL MIGRANT IS 'ERADICATED'

While several law enforcement entities in Democrat-controlled cities and states are refusing to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations, this arrest was made following a joint investigation by ICE and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

Tristan-Guerra was convicted on two counts of invasive visual recording in a bathroom in August 2021 after an investigation by ICE HSI Houston and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.

ICE and federal agents in Houston have been very active in recent weeks, making several arrests in addition to Tristan-Guerra, including the arrest of several suspected members of the international criminal migrant group Tren de Aragua.

FIRST 10 ‘HIGH THREAT’ ILLEGALS TO ARRIVE TO GUANTÁNAMO BAY ARE ALL TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBERS

On Feb. 12, HSI Houston arrested three suspected Tren de Aragua associates wanted for their involvement in a multi-state sex trafficking ring operated by the group.

Elsewhere in Texas, a South Texas man named Eusebio Cavazos, 33, pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle 36 illegal aliens in a tractor-trailer after an investigation by ICE and U.S. Border Patrol.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Commenting on the recent operations, ICE HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Chad Plantz said "the days of transnational criminal organizations raking in billions in illicit profits each year by trampling on our nation’s sovereignty and flooding our country with millions of unvetted aliens who could present a threat to public safety or national security are over."

TRANS MIGRANT FINDING SANCTUARY IN NYC ACCUSED OF RAPING 14-YEAR-OLD

"The law enforcement community in Southeast Texas is united in our effort to restore law and order along the southern border by aggressively pursuing and dismantling human smuggling organizations and other criminal organizations who are bold enough to test our collective resolve," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Addressing Tristan-Guerra’s recent arrest, Plantz commended local law enforcement for cooperating with ICE, which he said ensured the safety of the community.

"Working alongside our partners in Lavaca County, ICE HSI special agents were able to safely apprehend him when his guard was down and minimize any threat to the public," said Plantz. "The residents in Southeast Texas can rest easier today knowing this predator has been removed from the community."