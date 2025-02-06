'Tough decisions' in store for 'sanctuary' cities after Bondi turns off federal funding spigot

With Attorney General Pam Bondi ordering a pause on federal funds for so-called "sanctuary cities," Fox News Digital asked leaders of both parties in states likely to be affected their thoughts, and whether they believe their cities can handle the dearth of funding.

Bondi also directed the DOJ probe instances of jurisdictions that are impeding law enforcement, and that they be prosecuted when necessary.

In Pennsylvania, at least two major cities have enacted sanctuary policies, while leaders in a third have signaled opposition to working with federal immigration authorities.

Philadelphia notably announced its new paradigm when then-Mayor Jim Kenney videotaped himself dancing in his office and singing, "We are a sanctuary city" after a judge ruled in the city’s favor on enacting such policies. The video went viral.

A representative for current Mayor Cherelle Parker declined comment on Bondi’s action when reached Thursday.

Lancaster, a blue dot in Amish country’s sea of red, also approved sanctuary city status – while Republicans at the county level passed an ordinance ensuring cooperation with the feds.

While Pittsburgh is not formally a sanctuary city, Democratic Mayor Ed Gainey recently announced: "I am not going to be working with ICE," after border czar Tom Homan took the reins in Washington.

Democrats hold a slim, one-seat majority in the state House and the GOP controls the Senate, with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro leading the executive branch.

House Minority Leader Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, said in a Thursday interview that it is the position of the GOP caucus to support the law.

"If these municipalities are not upholding the law, then I would expect there to be consequences, and I support that," Topper said.

Asked what he would say if city leaders sought assistance from him, he would tell them they would have to enforce the law if they expect federal help – and that he and other lawmakers always examine closely all budget requests, whether they be from Philadelphia or elsewhere.

Topper added that Pennsylvanians showed their support for Bondi’s type of decisions when they elected Sen. David McCormick and President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Jarrett Coleman, R-Allentown, said Bondi is totally within her rights to give cities this ultimatum.

"I can’t imagine that losing that funding would be easy to manage for Philadelphia and imagine that they’re going to have some tough decisions to make," said Coleman, who chairs the state’s panel on government operations.

Sen. Doug Mastriano – the 2022 GOP nominee for governor – said failed sanctuary city policies "put illegals ahead of our citizens."

"Instead of admitting failure, the city leaders as well as our governor will double down and launch lawsuits for them to continue to put illegals ahead of our people," said Mastriano, R-Gettysburg.

Meanwhile, Shapiro said he supports Trump’s efforts to get "criminals who are here illegally out of our communities – I want to see that happen."

"I don't want people who are breaking the law in our communities who are wreaking havoc on our communities or claiming lives in our communities to be here," he added, though he did not directly address Bondi’s order.

Across the state line, New York leaders were bracing for potential action against the sanctuary state and cities like Albany and New York City.

House Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, was asked about Bondi’s order but did not respond by press time.

But Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara, said Bondi is "doing exactly" what Trump promised.

"For far too long, the Biden​ administration, aided and abetted by Kathy Hochul and New York Democrats, pretended to care about public safety while they did nothing about the ​migrant crisis​ in our backyards and​ continued to shovel taxpayer dollars to​ illegal migrants," Ortt said, adding that Democrats have been ignoring Republicans and constituents' calls to end such policies.

State Sen. Steve Chan, R-Bensonhurst, one of few minority-party officials in New York City, said he welcomes action against his hometown.

"I don't blame the Trump administration at all. It's called fiscal responsibility and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are being spent in the right place," Chan said.

"There's a whole long list of more important issues that need funding - we have our own needy, our own homeless, our own veterans, our own victims of disasters, etc. I'd be very grateful to the Trump administration if they can fund New York City in regard to those issues instead of those here illegally."

Boston is another city likely to be hit with a Bondi withholding order. Mayor Michelle Wu has accepted an invitation to testify on the immigration matter before Congress.

Massachusetts writ-large has some sanctuary-type policies, including those stemming from its unique right-to-shelter law shepherded by former Gov. Michael Dukakis, the 1988 Democratic presidential nominee. Current Democratic Gov. Maura Healey has said Massachusetts is "not a sanctuary state."

Fox News Digital reached out to both Massachusetts Senate Leader Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Minority Leader Brad Jones, R-Reading.

In California, where several major municipalities enacted sanctuary policies, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom did not immediately respond to an inquiry on Bondi’s order.

However, Newsom met with Trump on Wednesday and told CNN he was confident the two political foes will have a "strong partnership moving forward."

"Not specific commitments, but broad strokes," Newsom said.

As for Republicans in the Golden State, their state Senate leader said Bondi’s order shouldn’t be a shock to sanctuary cities there.

"Local jurisdictions enforcing unlawful sanctuary policies are now officially on notice," Sen. Brian W. Jones of San Diego told Fox News Digital.

"Law enforcement should prioritize public safety, not cave to extreme, soft-on-crime policies that put our communities at risk."

Jones also announced he would be filing legislation within a few weeks to "overhaul" California’s sanctuary state policies.

Jones’ bill will compel law enforcement to cooperate with ICE for violent criminal illegal immigrants, he said.

Chicago is also likely to be a focus of Bondi's order. Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker – a likely 2028 presidential hopeful – did not respond to a request for comment.

Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Jo Daviess, could not immediately be reached.

But in a separate statement Thursday, Pritzker responded to a lawsuit lodged by Bondi's office in relation to the Land of Lincoln's noncooperation with ICE.

"Unlike Donald Trump, Illinois follows the law. The bipartisan Illinois TRUST Act, signed into law by a Republican governor, has always been compliant with federal law and still is today," Pritzker said.

"Illinois will defend our laws that prioritize police resources for fighting crime while enabling state law enforcement to assist with arresting violent criminals."

Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, who preceded Prizker, enacted the TRUST Act, which prevents law enforcement from holding illegal immigrant prisoners without a court warrant.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.