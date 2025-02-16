Trans migrant finding sanctuary in NYC accused of raping 14-year-old

A transgender woman wanted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is accused of stalking and raping a 14-year-old boy in New York City.

Nicol Suarez, a 30-year-old trans migrant from Colombia, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly following the child into the bathroom of a bodega across the street from Thomas Jefferson Park and attacking him, according to a report in the New York Post.

The boy was able to leave the bathroom and flag down witnesses after the attack, resulting in Suarez’s arrest the next day.

Suarez was already wanted in both New Jersey and Massachusetts at the time of the crime, the report notes, while ICE had a detainer on the Colombian migrant, the agency’s way of requesting that any law enforcement agencies that arrest the suspect hold him to be turned over to federal authorities.

That detainer means ICE could quickly deport the individual if local authorities cooperate, a source told the New York Post.

"It just goes to show that Donald Trump and [border czar] Tom Homan are correct that you need to get the violent people out of New York City and Eric Adams, Letitia James and Kathy Hochul should all cooperate because this person has an ICE detainer," the source said.

"ICE could just pick this person up and deport them back," the source continued, adding that New York City’s "sanctuary laws" will mean local police "can’t do anything."

Prosecutors asked for $500,000 bail and $1.5 million bond for Suarez, according to the report, a number that was shot down by Judge Elizabeth Shamahs, who settled on a $100,000 bail or $250,000 bond.

But the source believes the amount shows that the city is still not concerned with the true victims of migrant crimes.

"I feel really bad for the kid that has to go through this because his life will never be the same," the source said. "We worry about the migrants but what about the victim? This is a true victim."