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Sex Crimes

Border Patrol arrests two illegal aliens convicted of child sex offenses near San Diego in back-to-back busts

A Mexican national and a Guatemalan national were detained near San Clemente and San Diego last week

By Leo Briceno Fox News
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In two back-to-back arrests, Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of illegal aliens convicted of child sex offenses last week.

Agents near San Diego arrested an unnamed Mexican native last Monday who had been convicted in Jan. 2024 of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex offense.

On Tuesday, CBP agents from the San Clemente Border Patrol Station detained a Guatemalan national convicted of assault and battery, as well as molesting a child.

'AMERICANS FIRST': ICE SWEEPS UP CHILD PREDATORS, RAPISTS ACROSS US AS MULLIN TAKES HELM OF DHS

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent standing at Border Field State Park with border wall in background

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol agent stands at Border Field State Park near the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Imperial Beach, Calif., on Aug. 17, 2025. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"These arrests are a direct result of the proactive work our agents do every day to identify and remove these predators from our neighborhoods," Justin De La Torre, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent, said.

Agency officials praised the arrests, calling them demonstrative of the agency’s continued effectiveness under the new leadership of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, noting that the agency has arrested and removed thousands of criminal aliens from the country — including gang members, rapists, kidnappers, and drug traffickers—to make our communities safer.

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Markwayne Mullin speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Markwayne Mullin, secretary of Homeland Security, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2026. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Mullin was appointed by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate last month. In March, CBP apprehended 8,200 illegal aliens, according to DHS.

"Keeping our communities safe is our highest priority, and the San Diego Sector will actively go after dangerous criminals, especially those guilty of heinous crimes against children," De La Torre said.

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US Customs and Border Protection headquarters building with CBP sign in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters building in Washington, D.C., on May 10, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

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The two illegal aliens are being processed for removal from the U.S., according to CBP officials.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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