BLM Rhode Island PAC calls for resignation of Dem strategist who tweeted about Graham

Black Lives Matter Rhode Island PAC called for the immediate resignation of the state’s Democratic Party strategist who tweeted out about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Kate Coyne-McCoy, the strategist, came under fire on Tuesday after tweeting out, "It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #COVIDISNOTOVER #LINDSEYGRAHAM."

The tweet was met with fierce backlash and later deleted. She tweeted, "I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret."

The Providence Journal reported that Republicans in the state, including Rhode Island Republican Party Chairwoman Sue Cienki, called for her "immediate resignation."

The BLM PAC followed up those calls with its own. The group said the comment was "extremely distasteful and insensitive."

"Regardless of political affiliation, the disregard for human life is unacceptable and should not be tolerated anywhere within any political party," the statement, which was first reported by Ian Donnis, an investigative reporter in the state, said. "How can we trust someone with such blatant disregard for human life with the will of RI voters?"

The statement concluded, "Anything short of an immediate resignation, would signal that these types of comments are acceptable within the RI Democratic Party."

The state’s Democratic Party did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

The Journal’s report said that "despite the firestorm, Coyne-McCoy’s prospects for riding out the blowback from the tweet appeared good," and pointed to an email from House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi that said she is "extremely remorseful, and I’m pleased she apologized."