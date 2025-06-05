Biden's personal doctor summoned as Republicans dig deeper into alleged cognitive decline cover-up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden's personal doctor is being subpoenaed to testify amid allegations of a cover-up of his cognitive decline during his term in the White House.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee, is compelling Dr. Kevin O’Connor to appear for a deposition on June 27.

The subpoena is part of the investigation into the cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline and potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions.

"No autopen was used in the signing of this subpoena," Comer wrote on X, referring to Biden's use of an autopen to exercise his presidential responsibilities.

Comer recently requested O'Connor to voluntarily appear for a transcribed interview but the doctor refused, according to the subpoena.

Previously, the White House blocked the doctor from appearing for a separate interview to discuss Biden's medical assessments and "involvement in the Biden family’s influence peddling racket, but the Biden White House blocked his testimony," a committee news release states.

"Among other subjects, the Committee expressed its interest in whether your financial relationship with the Biden family affected your assessment of former President Biden’s physical and mental fitness to fulfill his duties as President," the subpoena states. "Given your connections with the Biden family,3 the Committee sought to understand if you contributed to an effort to hide former President Biden’s fitness to serve from the American people."

Biden's health and mental state were frequent concerns while he was in office, but have been heavily scrutinized following his departure from the White House after his recent prostate cancer diagnoses.

He received clean bills of health while serving as president, according to O'Connor's annual reports on the president's state of health.

O'Connor has overseen Biden's health since 2009 and built a close relationship with the president and his family, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"I have never had a better commander than Joe Biden," O’Connor said in a profile interview with his alma mater, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, when Biden served as vice president. "All politics aside, he approaches his craft with such honor. He’s 100 percent ‘family first.’ He’s ‘genuinely genuine.’"

He remained out of the spotlight during Biden's tenure until the spring of 2024, when speculation mounted among both conservatives and Democrats that the president's mental acuity was slipping, with pundits and the media subsequently demanding to hear directly from O'Connor on the state of Biden's health.