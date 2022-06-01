Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Published

Biden's Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is latest cabinet member to test positive for COVID-19

VP Harris, AG Garland, Secretary of State Blinken, and other cabinet members have tested positive in the past couple of months

By Paul Best | Fox News
Gridiron Dinner spreads coronavirus in DC Video

Gridiron Dinner spreads coronavirus in DC

White House correspondent Peter Doocy details the flare-up of COVID-19 cases among elites on 'Special Report.'

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, making her the latest member of President Biden's orbit to contract the virus. 

Haaland, who represented New Mexico in Congress before being nominated to her cabinet position, said that she is fully vaccinated with two booster shots and is experiencing mild symptoms. 

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits the Grand Junction Air Center Complex on Friday to discuss her agency's response to wildfires and the Bureau of Land Management headquarters move to Grand Junction on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colo.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visits the Grand Junction Air Center Complex on Friday to discuss her agency's response to wildfires and the Bureau of Land Management headquarters move to Grand Junction on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colo. (McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP)

She last tested negative during a visit to the White House on Monday, but was not in close contact with the president, according to the Interior Department. 

"Secretary Haaland cancelled her West Coast travel upon feeling symptomatic," the department said. "She is isolating per CDC guidance and working remotely."

WHITE HOUSE DOMESTIC POLICE ADVISER SUSAN RICE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Haaland hosted a clear energy roundtable in Las Vegas on Tuesday about the Biden administration's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. 

Two members of the president's cabinet, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, tested positive for COVID-19 in early April following the Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C. 

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland participate in a press briefing at the White House, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Washington. 

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, left, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland participate in a press briefing at the White House, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive later in the month, but she hadn't been in close contact with Biden for several days. 

Other members of the president's orbit – including Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice, and U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville – have also tested positive in recent weeks. 

