Biden, Trump to make final midterm showdown with dueling Pennsylvania rallies

President Biden and former President Trump will hold rallies in the same state during the crucial final weekend before the midterm elections, in a preview of a possible 2024 presidential showdown.

Biden is expected to rally with former President Obama Nov. 5, as Trump holds a rally that same day in western Pennsylvania for Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will also head to Pennsylvania Friday evening to help support Oz's Democratic opponent, John Fetterman.

OBAMA BOOSTS PENNSYLVANIA DEMS IN NEW AD EMPHASIZING ABORTION

The Keystone State is living up to its nickname as politicians, pollsters and media outlets wait to see the results of the coming November midterm elections in what is becoming a must-win state for both parties.

Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced his plans to retire just weeks before the 2020 election, and Democrats have been vying to pick up his Senate seat since.

Democrats maintained an edge in the House of Representatives following the 2020 election but were unable to flip any Pennsylvania seats, which meant Republicans and Democrats evenly split the commonwealth's congressional delegation.

OZ: PENNSYLVANIA DEBATE SPIKED THE BALL AS FETTERMAN 'TRIED TO RUN CLOCK OUT'

Fetterman’s race against Republican Mehmet Oz will help determine which party controls the Senate, where Democrats currently hold an advantage with Harris' tie-breaking vote.

A poll taken before a disastrous debate for Fetterman this week showed the Democrat with a narrow lead outside the margin of error.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pennsylvania's voters have begun to voice concern over Fetterman's ability to hold the Senate seat effectively after he struggled to get through a debate this week due to effects of a stroke suffered in May.