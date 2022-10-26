Expand / Collapse search
Health concern: Pennsylvania voters diagnose Fetterman’s fitness to serve

Hannah Ray Lambert
By Hannah Ray Lambert , Jon Michael Raasch , Ramiro Vargas | Fox News
Pennsylvania voters are split on whether Democrat John Fetterman's health is cause for concern after Tuesday night's debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"It almost made him seem as if he was not even qualified to do the functions of the office," Jon told Fox News.

MSNBC, ABC FIGURES CALL OZ A 'BULLY' AFTER DEBATE WITH FETTERMAN

Dave says he's not concerned about Democrat John Fetterman's cognitive ability following the debate Oct. 25, 2022. He says he's confident Fetterman's speech will improve.

But Fetterman supporters said they're confident in the Democrat's cognitive abilities.

"His speech will get better. His ideas, we know who he is. We know what he stands for," Dave said. "Doctors have spoken and we feel comfortable."

Fetterman suffered a stroke earlier this year and repeatedly stumbled over his answers during his only debate against Oz, his Republican opponent.

"I know people who have had strokes and have aphasia, and it's generally a passing thing," Paul said.

"We should not discriminate about anything," said Hua, removing his glasses. "See? I have my glasses, so there's not a problem."

Hannah Ray Lambert is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.

