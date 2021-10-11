Biden official should face probe over eco-terror links, misleading statements: watchdog group

A government watchdog group is putting pressure on the Department of the Interior (DOI) inspector general to investigate the eco-terror links and misleading statements made by one of President Biden's newest officials.

Protect the Public Trust (PPT), a government watchdog organization, filed a complaint regarding Biden’s new Bureau of Land Management (BLM) director, Tracy Stone-Manning.

The complaint calls upon the DOI’s inspector general to look into Stone-Manning’s ties to a 1989 tree spiking plot by the eco-terror group Earth First! that became a center point of her tumultuous nomination.

Tree spiking is a dangerous and violent eco-terrorism tactic where metal rods are inserted into trees to prevent them from being cut down. The metal rods damage saws that, in turn, have severely injured people, such as a mill worker whose jaw was split in two from an exploding saw.

Additionally, the complaint calls upon the inspector general to "look into actions" of other DOI employees that may have "assisted in misrepresenting facts to Congress," according to a press release obtained by Fox News.

"The American public expects that high-ranking public servants will act with the highest levels of honesty and integrity," Michael Chamberlain, director of Protect the Public’s Trust, said in the release. "Certainly, someone in the position to lead an agency with 10,000 employees and a portfolio including a large portion of U.S. land, should exemplify these traits."

"Sadly, Ms. Stone-Manning’s responses to the legitimate inquiries of the public’s elected representatives don’t appear to be anywhere close to this standard," he continued. "Even more disappointing is that, despite the Biden Administration’s pronouncements of being the most ethical in history, Ms. Stone-Manning’s ethical challenges do not appear unique in Secretary Haaland’s Department of the Interior."

In a 50-45 party-line vote, Tracy Stone-Manning was confirmed as the director of BLM last month.

The vote came amid a cacophony of political noise blaring from the White House's compounding crises and debate on the infrastructure bill, with the Senate Democrats slipping the controversial nominee's confirmation through.

Stone-Manning’s nomination saw robust opposition from conservatives in Congress and outside the halls, with Adam Brandon, president of conservative and libertarian advocacy group FreedomWorks, saying it "should come as no surprise" Biden’s nominee holds her views "seeing as she collaborated with eco-terrorist groups with ties to Ted Kaczynski."

Stone-Manning eventually lost support from major backers and former Democrat officials, including the Dallas Safari Club and former Obama-era BLM leaders.

