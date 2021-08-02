Senate confirms eco-terrorist-linked Biden nominee who endorsed population control

The Senate confirmed President Biden’s embattled eco-terrorist-linked nominee who endorsed population control to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

In a 50-45 party-line vote, Tracy Stone-Manning was confirmed as the director of BLM on Thursday evening.

The vote came amid a cacophony of political noise blaring from the White House's compounding crises and debate on the infrastructure bill, with the Senate Democrats slipping the controversial nominee's confirmation through.

Stone-Manning’s nomination saw robust opposition from conservatives in Congress and outside the halls, with Adam Brandon, president of conservative and libertarian advocacy group FreedomWorks, saying it "should come as no surprise" Biden’s nominee holds her views "seeing as she collaborated with eco-terrorist groups with ties to Ted Kaczynski."

Stone-Manning eventually lost support from major backers and former Democrat officials, including the Dallas Safari Club and former Obama-era BLM leaders.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.V., faced monumental pressure from both sides of the aisle on Stone-Manning’s confirmation, eventually announcing that he would vote for the embattled nominee.

The White House stood by their pick to lead BLM throughout her nomination, calling Stone-Manning "exceptionally qualified" to lead the agency that oversees millions of acres of federal land.

Stone-Manning’s bitter confirmation process was surrounded by controversy, primarily stemming from her links to a 1989 Earth First! tree-spiking plot in an Idaho forest.

Tree spiking is a dangerous and violent eco-terrorism tactic where metal rods are inserted into trees to prevent them from being cut down. The metal rods damage saws that, in turn, have severely injured people, such as a mill worker whose jaw was split in two from an exploding saw.

In 1993, Stone-Manning was granted legal immunity for her testimony that she retyped and sent an anonymous letter to the U.S. Forest Service on behalf of John P. Blount, her former roommate and friend, documents reveal.

The letter told the Forest Service that 500 pounds of "spikes measuring 8 to 10 inches in length" had been jammed into the trees of an Idaho forest.

"The sales were marked so that no workers would be injured and so that you a--holes know that they are spiked," read the letter obtained by Fox News. "The majority of the trees were spiked within the first ten feet, but many, many others were spiked as high as a hundred and fifty feet."

"P.S., You bastards go in there anyway and a lot of people could get hurt," the note concluded.

Stone-Manning also took heavy fire for her graduate thesis where she endorsed population control to protect the environment, writing that Americans needed to "breed fewer consuming humans." She also wrote that parents should stop having children after having two and created a sample advertisement that called a pictured child an "environmental hazard."

Biden’s new BLM director also wrote in a 1991 essay that Americans should "wage war on overpopulation" to protect grizzly bears.

"We can bicker and moan at each other in our battle about what is going to help the bear now, but ultimately we need to look at maps less, crunch numbers less, and begin to wage war on overpopulation," Stone-Manning concluded.

Additionally, last year the newly-minted director of BLM shared her husband’s 2018 article suggesting to let houses caught in forest fires "burn."

