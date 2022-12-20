Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Biden, in newly released Nov. 4 video, says Iran nuclear deal 'dead'

Biden adds that end of JCPOA nuclear deal is a 'long story' and White House officials 'are not going to announce it'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Israel's incoming PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out on Iran's nuclear ambitions Video

Israel's incoming PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks out on Iran's nuclear ambitions

Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays out his agenda following his election victory on 'Hannity.' 

President Biden claimed Nov. 4 that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead," according to newly surfaced footage.

Biden made the comment Nov. 4 after being questioned by a group of activists, according to footage posted by an unverified account attributed to Damon Maghsoudi.

IRAN PROTESTS: 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL REPEATEDLY RAPED, KILLED, REPORT SAYS

FILE: In this frame grab from a video, people are blocking an intersection during a protest to mark 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran's biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

FILE: In this frame grab from a video, people are blocking an intersection during a protest to mark 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked Iran's biggest antigovernment movement in over a decade, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo)

"President Biden, could you please announce that JCPOA is dead? Can you just announce that?" a woman asks in the video. 

Biden responded, "No," before being questioned by the crowd why he would not make the announcement.

"No. A lot of reasons. It is dead, but we are not going to announce it — long story. We’re going to make sure —," Biden can be heard replying before being cut off by another person.

IRANIAN SOCCER PLAYER SENTENCED TO DEATH AFTER PROTESTING

"We just don’t want any deals with the mullahs. No deals. They don’t represent us. They are not our government," the woman protestor said.

Biden, leaving the area, responded, "They’ll have a nuclear weapon they’ll represent."

Biden's comments are perhaps the final nail in the coffin for the Iran nuclear deal, which has been increasingly dropped from the spotlight by the White House.

IRAN ARRESTS OSCAR-WINNING MOVIE ACTRSS AFTER SOCIAL MEDIA POST CRITICIZES REGIME

Joe Biden makes some awkward ethnic comments during a recent town hall in Delaware.

Joe Biden makes some awkward ethnic comments during a recent town hall in Delaware. (Screenshot/Twitter)

"We have been clear also that the JCPOA is not our focus right now, and we candidly remain very skeptical of anything coming out of Tehran on this issue, whether it be issues relating to the IAEA or other things," Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel previously said in a Friday briefing.

"We don’t see a deal coming together anytime soon. Iran is killing its young people and selling UAVs to Russia to kill Ukrainians.  Our focus is on practical ways to confront them in these areas," a National Security Council spokesperson told Fox News' Patrick Ward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Demonstrators in Iran cry out in the streets. 

Demonstrators in Iran cry out in the streets.  (Credit: NCRI)

The spokesperson continued, "Regardless of the nuclear talks, we will continue to confront Iran’s behavior in the region, protect our troops, including with military forces when necessary, and support the brave Iranian people demanding their basic rights and dignity – which this regime has long denied them."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics