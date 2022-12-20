Biden, in newly released Nov. 4 video, says Iran nuclear deal 'dead'

President Biden claimed Nov. 4 that the Iran nuclear deal is "dead," according to newly surfaced footage.

Biden made the comment Nov. 4 after being questioned by a group of activists, according to footage posted by an unverified account attributed to Damon Maghsoudi.

"President Biden, could you please announce that JCPOA is dead? Can you just announce that?" a woman asks in the video.

Biden responded, "No," before being questioned by the crowd why he would not make the announcement.

"No. A lot of reasons. It is dead, but we are not going to announce it — long story. We’re going to make sure —," Biden can be heard replying before being cut off by another person.

"We just don’t want any deals with the mullahs. No deals. They don’t represent us. They are not our government," the woman protestor said.

Biden, leaving the area, responded, "They’ll have a nuclear weapon they’ll represent."

Biden's comments are perhaps the final nail in the coffin for the Iran nuclear deal, which has been increasingly dropped from the spotlight by the White House.

"We have been clear also that the JCPOA is not our focus right now, and we candidly remain very skeptical of anything coming out of Tehran on this issue, whether it be issues relating to the IAEA or other things," Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel previously said in a Friday briefing.

"We don’t see a deal coming together anytime soon. Iran is killing its young people and selling UAVs to Russia to kill Ukrainians. Our focus is on practical ways to confront them in these areas," a National Security Council spokesperson told Fox News' Patrick Ward.

The spokesperson continued, "Regardless of the nuclear talks, we will continue to confront Iran’s behavior in the region, protect our troops, including with military forces when necessary, and support the brave Iranian people demanding their basic rights and dignity – which this regime has long denied them."