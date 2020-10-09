Biden traveling to Las Vegas; Trump weighing return to campaign trail

With the November presidential election less than one month away, the battle between incumbent President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden is heating up.

The campaigns issued competing demands on Thursday regarding the two remaining presidential debates after the commission that oversees the events announced that next week's forum -- scheduled to take place on Oct. 15 -- would be conducted virtually. Trump told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo that he would not compete in such a setting, dismissing it as a "waste" of time.

“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about,” Trump said during his first interview since he left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was being treated for COVID-19. “You sit behind a computer and do a debate. It’s ridiculous, and then they cut you off whenever they want."

Trump's team proposed delaying both remaining debates by a week, while Biden's camp suggested the upcoming town hall take the place of the third and final debate.

On Thursday afternoon, ABC News announced plans to host its own town hall on Oct. 15 featuring Biden.

Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, just 26 days away from the election.

After a three-day stint at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to undergo treatment for COVID-19, Trump left on Monday evening for the White House.

On Thursday, Trump said he feels "perfect" one week after his diagnosis, as his doctor said the president had "completed his course of therapy" for the disease. On Thursday, his physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said in a memo that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” on Saturday.

“I’m feeling good. Really good. I think perfect,” Trump told FOX Business on Thursday. “I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight." He added: "I don’t think I’m contagious at all.”

He later told Fox News' Sean Hannity that he wanted to hold in-person rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.

Trump is holding a virtual rally Friday on Rush Limbaugh's radio show.

The former vice president is traveling to Las Vegas on Friday for two events. The Biden campaign said he is scheduled to make an east Las Vegas community stop at an undisclosed location, followed by planned remarks at a drive-in event in the Las Vegas valley.

The vice president returned to Washington on Thursday night, canceling a planned trip to Indianapolis to cast his ballot early. According to Politico, the change was meant to prevent burnout given Pence's weekend schedule and travel plans next week.

Pence will hold a conference call with the coronavirus-battered cruise industry on Friday.

The Biden campaign has not released any information about the California senator's schedule on Friday.