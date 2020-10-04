Trump and Biden supporters out in force across the swing state of Florida with election one month away

Supporters of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held rallies throughout the swing state of Florida on Saturday, as the November election fast approaches.

Many gathered in north-central Florida to hold events for their preferred candidate, WCJB reported.

“For one thing, I want other supporters to know that there’s a lot of us out here, that we’re all in this together," Sheila Derossett, a Trump supporter, told WCJB. "Also, to anyone who is on the other side or maybe on the fence know to do their research."

Supporters of the commander-in-chief reportedly drove around the county with a parade of over 30 cars.

NEW FLORIDA LAW INCLUDES STRICTER PENALTIES FOR RIPPING OFF MILITARY VETERANS

Biden supporters, on the other hand, gathered in Ocala, for a rally hosted by “Vote Common Good.”

Doug Pagitt, executive director "Vote Common Good," said, “We’re not trying to convince Republicans not to be Republicans we do want them not to vote for this Republican in this next election. We’re calling them to something deeper in their life, and that is what do they hold most sincerely."

One protestor showed up at a Biden event, but to peacefully voice his support for Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Our President has done a stellar job. While he may have yes made some people mad, the only thing he has done is held politicians red and blue accountable," Brady Adkins told WCJB. "All he is asking them to do is do their job, and it is upsetting career politicians that have had 30 and 40 years to make a difference and haven’t done it. Plain and simple."