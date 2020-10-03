President Trump releases update, says he's feeling 'much better' after hospitalization

President Trump released a video from Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday evening, informing Americans that he felt "much better" after entering the facility and was committed to defeating the virus.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now. We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back, because we still have to make America great again. We've done an awfully good job of that, but we still have steps to go and we have to have to finish that job," he said in a tweeted video.

Trump entered Walter Reed on Friday, where he intended to continue his day-to-day work after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"I had no choice because I just didn't want to stay in the White House. I was given that alternative -- stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don't ever leave, don't even go to the Oval Office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it," he said.

"Don't see people, don't talk to people, and just be done with it -- and I can't do that. I had to be out front, and this is America, this is the United States. This is the greatest country in the world, this is the most powerful country in the world, I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe and just say, hey, whatever happens happens, I can't do that."