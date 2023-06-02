WATCH: Biden hits head while exiting Marine One hours after getting ‘sandbagged’ at Air Force ceremony

President Joe Biden appeared to bang his head on the helicopter door while exiting Marine One Thursday afternoon, just hours after falling on stage during the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony.

Reporters waiting for Biden on the South Lawn of the White House watched as the president hit his forehead while stepping out of the helicopter.

While Biden did not appear to suffer any immediate injuries, he rubbed his head where it was hit as he walked across the lawn.

"I got sandbagged," the president stopped and said to reporters, apparently referring to his recent tumble that he claims was caused by a bag of sand on the stage.

BIDEN'S FALL AT AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT DRAWS CONCERN, MOCKERY: ‘THIS ISN’T FAIR TO ANYONE'

"No questions, no" Biden told reporters before walking away.

After delivering the commencement address at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday, Biden took a shocking fall as he left the podium.

TRUMP REACTS TO BIDEN'S AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT FALL: ‘THAT’S NOT INSPIRING'

The plunge quickly prompted concern on social media from users worried about the 80-year-old's health.

"This is not funny. This is just sad. Under no circumstances should this man be our president in 2025. Praying for our country," Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, tweeted after the fall.

Outkick founder Clay Travis also commented on the incident. "Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well," Travis said.

Ben Labolt, White House communications director, attempted to ease concerns over the president's health, writing that Biden had simply tripped over a sandbag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," LaBolt wrote in a Twitter post immediately after the incident.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.