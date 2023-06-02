Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden
Published

WATCH: Biden hits head while exiting Marine One hours after getting ‘sandbagged’ at Air Force ceremony

Biden told reporters he 'got sandbagged' after his shocking fall in Colorado Springs

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
President Joe Biden hit his head while exiting Marine One Thursday. Video

President Joe Biden hit his head while exiting Marine One Thursday.

President Joe Biden hit his head while stepping out of Marine One, just hours after falling on stage at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony.

President Joe Biden appeared to bang his head on the helicopter door while exiting Marine One Thursday afternoon, just hours after falling on stage during the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony.

Reporters waiting for Biden on the South Lawn of the White House watched as the president hit his forehead while stepping out of the helicopter.

While Biden did not appear to suffer any immediate injuries, he rubbed his head where it was hit as he walked across the lawn.

"I got sandbagged," the president stopped and said to reporters, apparently referring to his recent tumble that he claims was caused by a bag of sand on the stage.

BIDEN'S FALL AT AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT DRAWS CONCERN, MOCKERY: ‘THIS ISN’T FAIR TO ANYONE'

President Joe Biden hits head

President Joe Biden hits head on Marine One. (Fox News)

"No questions, no" Biden told reporters before walking away.

After delivering the commencement address at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony Thursday, Biden took a shocking fall as he left the podium.

TRUMP REACTS TO BIDEN'S AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT FALL: ‘THAT’S NOT INSPIRING'

The plunge quickly prompted concern on social media from users worried about the 80-year-old's health.

President Biden after hitting his head

President Joe Biden rubs his head on the South Lawn of the White House after hitting it on Marine One. (Jim Watson)

"This is not funny. This is just sad. Under no circumstances should this man be our president in 2025. Praying for our country," Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, tweeted after the fall.

Outkick founder Clay Travis also commented on the incident. "Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well," Travis said. 

Biden fall

US President Joe Biden falls during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023.  (Brendan Smialowski)

Ben Labolt, White House communications director, attempted to ease concerns over the president's health, writing that Biden had simply tripped over a sandbag.

"He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," LaBolt wrote in a Twitter post immediately after the incident.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

