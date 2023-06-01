Biden tumbles during Air Force commencement ceremony

President Biden took a surprising tumble Thursday during the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The White House said Thursday that the president tripped over a sandbag and that he was not injured by the fall.

Biden delivered the Air Force Academy's commencement address earlier in the day.

"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted.

Biden's fall Thursday comes about two years after he fell on the steps while boarding the Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.

Following the March 2021 fall in which Biden was filmed tripping on multiple steps, the White House said he was "doing 100% fine" and blamed the stumble on the gusty conditions.

"It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the time.

"Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs," former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield added.

