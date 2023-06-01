Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden tumbles during Air Force commencement ceremony

The White House said Biden tripped over a sandbag

Thomas Catenacci
By Thomas Catenacci | Fox News
close
President Biden falls during U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony Video

President Biden falls during U.S. Air Force Academy commencement ceremony

President Biden was seen falling to the ground Thursday during the U.S. Air Force 2023 graduation ceremony. The president was then assisted getting back up to his feet.

President Biden took a surprising tumble Thursday during the commencement ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The White House said Thursday that the president tripped over a sandbag and that he was not injured by the fall. 

Biden delivered the Air Force Academy's commencement address earlier in the day.

"He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," White House communications director Ben LaBolt tweeted.

WHITE HOUSE BLASTED FOR RESPONSE TO AMERICANS WHO BELIEVE BIDEN IS CORRUPT: 'THINKS YOU'RE STUPID'

President Biden is pictured on the floor after tumbling at the ceremony. (Fox News)

The president was then seen being helped up by security after his fall. (Fox News)

Biden's fall Thursday comes about two years after he fell on the steps while boarding the Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews. 

Following the March 2021 fall in which Biden was filmed tripping on multiple steps, the White House said he was "doing 100% fine" and blamed the stumble on the gusty conditions.

"It's pretty windy outside, it's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100% fine," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the time.

"Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs," former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield added.

This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information. 

Thomas Catenacci is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics