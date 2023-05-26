Expand / Collapse search
Biden falsely claims he has 'four granddaughters,' again omitting Hunter's child with ex-stripper

Biden has repeatedly refused to acknowledge his fifth granddaughter

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
President Biden told a crowd gathered at the White House that he had "four granddaughters,"but failed to mention his fifth granddaughter born out of wedlock to Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts.

President Biden on Friday told a crowd gathered at the White House that he has "four granddaughters," but failed to mention his fifth granddaughter born out of wedlock to Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts.

"Look, there's an awful lot — an awful lot to be proud of, and the way in which women's sports has come along is just incredible. And you're changing the — it's not just in sports. It's across the board, in every single thing, and it's really neat to see since I've got four granddaughters," Biden said during an event celebrating the LSU women's basketball team winning the national championship.

HUNTER BIDEN'S TWISTED ATTEMPTS TO KEEP HIS LITTLE GIRL FROM USING HIS NAME ARE NOW IN A NEW REALM

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at the LSU Tigers Championship Celebration event at the White House in Washington D.C., United States on May 26, 2023. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Biden has repeatedly refused to acknowledge Hunter's estranged 4-year-old daughter whenever he speaks about his grandchildren, most recently during a Take Our Kids to Work Day event at the White House last month. 

December 2022 marked the second Christmas season in a row that the White House left the granddaughter out of a Christmas stocking display, and before that, in 2020, Biden incorrectly said he and First Lady Jill Biden had five grandchildren, forgetting about then-newborn Beau Biden, but completely leaving out the fifth granddaughter.

The stumble later forced a correction from the first lady, who said they have six grandchildren, still leaving out the granddaughter, who would bring their total number of grandchildren to seven.

WATCH: HUNTER BIDEN IGNORES QUESTIONS ABOUT PRESIDENT BIDEN REFUSING TO ACKNOWLEDGE DAUGHTER WITH EX-STRIPPER

Hunter Biden and family go for ice cream in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, in Los Angeles, Aug. 22, 2022. (BACKGRID USA)

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rebuffed a reporter's question about the granddaughter, saying she was "not going to speak to that" from the podium when asked why Biden has yet to acknowledge her.

Roberts met Hunter while working as a stripper at a Washington, D.C. club while he was dating Hallie Biden – the widow of his late brother, Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III – according to the New York Post.

Joe Biden waving with Hunter Biden

President Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden, right.  (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Roberts also reportedly wants the granddaughter to be able to use the Biden surname. Hunter continues to litigiously fight the name change as well.

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall and Charles Crietz contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

