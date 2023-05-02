White House dodges question on Biden refusing to acknowledge his 'seventh grandchild'

President Biden and the White House continue to ignore questions about the Delaware Democrat's grandchild, as son Hunter Biden appeared in an Arkansas court this week to face a paternity case involving his 4-year-old daughter.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre rebuffed a reporter's question about Biden's seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts.

A reporter from the Daily Mail asked about Hunter's paternity case in Independence County, Ark., questioning whether the president and First Lady Jill Biden are "monitoring" the case, and followed up by asking why neither Biden has yet acknowledged Navy.

"I'm not going to speak to that from here," Jean-Pierre said, before quickly moving on, as a "why not?" could be heard from the press corps.

Navy's mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, 31, met the now-52-year-old while working as a stripper at a District of Columbia gentlemen's club, while Hunter was dating Hallie Biden – the widow of his late brother, Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III – according to the New York Post.

Roberts also reportedly wants Navy to be able to use the Biden surname. Hunter Biden continues to litigiously fight the name change as well.

On Fox News' "America Reports," Ari Fleischer – who served as press secretary for President George W. Bush – was astounded at the White House's continued refusal to address Biden's seventh grandchild or Hunter's paternity suit.

"It is a bigger story. And the story really gets to the heart of Joe Biden and Joe Biden's lies about what his son Hunter Biden did in all kinds of things -- but mostly in his business dealings where Joe Biden said he didn't know anything…" Fleischer said.

"This is a White House that rallies around the president's son. I understand that. But they're rallying around him to protect the president – so the president's lies don't come out." Fleischer said court cases lead to sworn statements that "have a way of undermining White Houses."

Host Bill Hemmer noted that Biden left Navy out of a recent numeric reference to his grandchildren, remarking during Take Your Child to Work Day that he only has six grandchildren.

Fleischer added he was reminded of when he was bombarded with questions after Jenna Bush was cited in Austin, Texas in 2001 for alcohol possession by a minor – and contrasted the press reaction then and now.

"[Jenna] was a teenager, a freshman in college, had an underage drink at a bar, and it was a setup. She got arrested by the police. I got more questions about that than Joe Biden has ever gotten questions from this White House press corps about the behavior of his adult son," Fleischer said. "And that just shows you, as you indicated earlier, President Biden acts as if he doesn't need the press, it's because he already has the press."

Fleischer said the Biden administration's penchant for ignoring questions like those about Hunter and his 4-year-old daughter are similar to how the State Department has said little in the time since Secretary Antony Blinken was named by a witness under oath as the "impetus" for the letter from 51 intel officials disputing the veracity of Hunter's laptop.

"They get away with not answering instead of being held to account. And that's the fault of the press corps. And it's how the Biden White House just knows that every game is a home game for them," Fleischer said.

Hunter Biden reportedly did not speak during his Monday hearing in Batesville, Ark., according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, while his attorneys stated he pays $20,000 per month in child support and wants to lower that threshold.

There have also been discovery requests by Roberts' side, the paper reported, including valuations of Biden's artwork and investments.

The paper further reported Biden attested on a 2021 tax form to receiving $9 million from a China-based company, to which Roberts attorney Clint Lancaster said in court there were "zero documents" regarding.