POLITICS
Published

Biden again refuses to acknowledge Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter while speaking about grandchildren

Biden failed to acknowledge the child as an Arkansas paternity case involving the ordeal heats up

By Joe Schoffstall | Fox News
President Biden has yet again refused to acknowledge his son Hunter's estranged four-year-old daughter while speaking about his grandchildren as an Arkansas paternity case involving the ordeal heats up.

On Thursday, Biden spoke to his staffers' children on Take Our Kids to Work Day, saying he speaks to his six grandchildren daily and is "crazy" about them, a White House reporter tweeted.

While the comments may seem mundane and innocuous, Biden ignored his seventh grandchild, Navy Joan Roberts, who Hunter had with ex-stripper Lunden Roberts - a trend that has continued for some time.

HUNTER BIDEN'S CLOSE RELATIONSHIP WITH HIS DAD'S NEW CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR REVEALED IN LAPTOP EMAILS

Joe, Jill, and Hunter Biden

US President Joe Biden watches a Christmas tree lighting ceremony with (R-L) First Lady Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 25, 2022. - The President is spending the Thanksgiving holiday with his family in Nantucket.  (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden has repeatedly acted as if the child does not exist. December 2022 marked the second Christmas season in a row that the White House left Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter out of a Christmas stocking display.

And before that, in 2020, Biden said he and Jill Biden had five grandchildren, forgetting about a newborn Hunter had just had with his wife, Melissa Cohen. 

The stumble later forced a correction from his wife, who said they have six grandchildren, leaving out Navy Joan.

The Republican National Committee's deputy communications director Zach Parkinson reacted to the video by saying there are "only three options" that explain Biden repeatedly ignoring his granddaughter, adding, "none of which are good."

Hunter Biden had long denied being Navy Joans' father, but a 2019 DNA test showed he was, in fact, her dad. He has since fought to lower child support payments.

BLINKEN AND WIFE EMAILED FREQUENTLY WITH HUNTER BIDEN, RAISING QUESTIONS ABOUT ROLE IN LAPTOP COVER STORY

Joe and Jill Biden with granddaughters

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04:  U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden (L) and granddaughters Finnegan Biden (2nd R) and Naomi Biden watch the fireworks display during a Fourth of July BBQ event to celebrate Independence Day at the White House July 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted about 1,000 guests, including COVID response essential workers and military families, to celebrate the nation’s 245th birthday.  ((Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images))

Navy Joan was born in August 2018, and ex-stripper Roberts filed a paternity suit in May 2019. Both parties agreed to temporary child support following the DNA test results.

Biden and Roberts reached an agreement to settle their paternity and child-support suit in March 2020, according to the Democrat-Gazette. The case was reopened after Biden asked for changes to the child support payments. 

Later, in December, Roberts' lawyers submitted a motion to change the girl's last name to Biden.

"Hunter's ex-lover Lunden Roberts sought to have a surname change for her daughter to Biden," Jonathan Turley wrote in a Fox News Digital piece earlier this year. "Even after his long and abusive treatment of his daughter in court, Hunter Biden's opposition is breathtaking. He opposes his daughter using his name and says that, if she does, she will never have a 'peaceful existence.'"

HUNTER BIDEN, FOREIGN AGENT PLOTTED INVESTMENT MEETING WITH SERBIAN PRESIDENT AND OLIGARCHS, EMAILS SHOW

Hunter Joe Biden

Hunter Biden is attempting to stall an in-person court appearance regarding child payments. (Getty Images)

"While living in a luxurious mansion in Malibu, Hunter continued to fight his obligations under child support and requested in September 2022 to have the payments lowered, bemoaning how his 'financial circumstances' were difficult for him," Turley wrote. "The public pays more for his security in his mansion than he does in monthly support for his daughter."

Arkansas Judge Holly Meyer ordered Hunter to appear in court next week regarding his paternity case. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunter, however, is attempting to stall his in-person appearance, the Daily Mail reported. On Wednesday, his lawyers requested a continuance to "properly prepare" for the hearing scheduled for Monday.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace, David Spunt, Jake Gibson and Bill Mears contributed reporting.

Joe Schoffstall is a politics producer/reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Joe.Schoffstall@Fox.com and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

