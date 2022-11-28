Biden family stockings omit Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter for second year in a row

The Biden White House has officially hung its Christmas stockings, but the holiday decorations are absent one family member: Hunter Biden’s out-of-wedlock daughter.

First Lady Jill Biden displayed the decorations on Monday, writing that the White House hopes "to capture the spirit embodied in the very of America: We the People."

The nine stockings above the White House fireplace include the president’s son Hunter, his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and their three daughters: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. It also includes Noami’s new husband, Peter Neal, as well the two children of the president’s late son Beau and his widow, Hallie.

Not included, for the second year in a row, in the family line-up was Hunter Biden’s four-year-old daughter Navy Jones Roberts, whom he had with former stripper Lunden Roberts in 2018.

The younger Biden initially denied being the father, claiming in a 2021 memoir that he had "no recollection" of Robert or the "encounter" that led to the birth of their child.

DNA tests later confirmed "with scientific certainty" that he was the father and Biden agreed to pay child support retroactive to the child's birth.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy pressed Joe Biden on the campaign trail to comment on reports that his son Hunter "just made you a grandfather again."

"No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment," Biden fired back before attacking the reporter.

"Only you would ask that," Biden said. "You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.