WATCH: Hunter Biden ignores questions about President Biden refusing to acknowledge daughter with ex-stripper

President Biden has refused to acknowledge his four-year-old granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts, on numerous occasions

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie , Houston Keene | Fox News
Hunter Biden ignores questions outside Arkansas court appearance Video

Hunter Biden ignores questions outside Arkansas court appearance

Hunter Biden didn't respond to several shouted questions from reporters outside the Batesville, Arkansas courthouse where he appeared as part of a contentious paternity lawsuit.

BATESVILLE, Ark. – Hunter Biden ignored questions Monday concerning his dad, President Biden, refusing to acknowledge his unclaimed 4-year-old granddaughter born out of wedlock to ex-stripper Lunden Roberts.

As he left a Batesville, Arkansas, courthouse for a lunch break amid a child support hearing for his daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, Fox News Digital asked Hunter whether his dad was doing a disservice by not recognizing his grandchild, but he did not give an answer.

HUNTER BIDEN'S TWISTED ATTEMPTS TO KEEP HIS LITTLE GIRL FROM USING HIS NAME ARE NOW IN A NEW REALM

Hunter Biden arrives at the Independence County Courthouse.

Hunter Biden arrives at the Independence County Courthouse in Batesville, Arkansas on Monday, May 1, 2023. Biden has been ordered to appear in court regarding the paternity case of his unacknowledged 4-year-old-daughter. (Mega for Fox News Digital)

Hunter was ordered to appear in person for the hearing after the child support case was reopened when he requested adjustments to the child support payments. The older Roberts had previously reached an agreement with Biden in 2020 regarding the child's paternity and child support payments. 

In December, her lawyers filed a motion to have the girl's last name changed to Biden.

WATCH: CHILD HAD TO REMIND BIDEN WHICH COUNTRY HE LAST VISITED WHEN HE CAN'T REMEMBER

Hunter Biden at the White House

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives with wife Melissa Cohen Biden prior to President Biden awarding Presidential Medals of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2022.    (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

On numerous occasions, President Biden has refused to acknowledge his granddaughter. This happened most recently at a White House Take Your Kids To Work event last week when he told the crowd he speaks to his six grandchildren daily and is "crazy" about them, according to one White House reporter. Roberts is his seventh grandchild.

Additionally, December 2022 marked the second Christmas season in a row that the White House left Hunter's out-of-wedlock daughter out of a Christmas stocking display.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden takes questions from children during an event marking Take Your Child To Work Day April 27, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

And before that, in 2020, Biden said he and wife Jill Biden had five grandchildren, forgetting about a newborn Hunter had just had with his wife, Melissa Cohen. 

Fox News' Joe Schoffstall, Danielle Wallace and David Spunt contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

