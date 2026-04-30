Biden DOJ used abortion group 'dossiers' to monitor, prosecute Christians, Trump task force report alleges

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The Trump administration is accusing President Joe Biden's Justice Department of colluding with pro-abortion organizations to create personal "dossiers" on Christian pro-life advocates that included personal information and photographs of their children as part of a wider campaign by Biden officials to prosecute them under the FACE Act.

The Justice Department published "The 2026 Report by the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias," which details in more than 200 pages incidents that occurred under and policies from the Biden administration alleging that Biden Justice Department officials "zealously pursued" prosecuting Christians.

"The Biden Administration’s policies regularly clashed with a Christian worldview and burdened traditional religious practices," the report stated. "These conflicts frequently arose over abortion, gender ideology, and sexual orientation. Ultimately, the Biden Administration penalized Christians who lived in accordance with their beliefs."

The report, compiled based on an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, alleged that former Attorney General Merrick Garland "weaponized" the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) against pro-life protesters and activists through the revival of the National Task Force on Violence Against Reproductive Health Care Providers.

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The FACE Act makes it illegal to obstruct or block entrances to reproductive health care centers, including both pregnancy resource centers and abortion clinics, but the report alleged that Biden Justice officials worked closely with abortion clinics and advocacy groups to prosecute pro-life protesters.

The report alleged that Garland's Task Force would ask abortion groups about the travels and advocacy work of pro-life individuals, which prompted a warning from the FBI. The bureau told the Justice Department that pro-choice groups were tracking pro-life activists engaged in "1st Amendment protected activity."

Despite the warning, the Task Force "monitored" pro-life activists who were flagged by abortion groups, which alleged the activists were in violation of the FACE Act for participating in protests outside clinics.

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Garland's Task Force would monitor suspected FACE Act violators for years, and abortion groups allegedly sent the Justice Department "security reports" or "dossiers" detailing the activities of pro-life activists, including their addresses and their driver's license numbers, as well as photos of their families and minor children.

In 2021, a pro-choice group sent the Task Force and the FBI a 137-page memorandum detailing a pro-life conference, including the schedule, lodging, and several dossiers on numerous "anti-choice individuals." Many of the individuals included in the dossiers were later prosecuted by the Justice Department.

The report said abortion groups repeatedly complained to the task force about a particular female pro-life activist.

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"The Biden DOJ investigated this woman’s conduct around the country until one of the United States Attorney’s Offices brought charges," the report stated. "After her conviction and lengthy sentence, the NGOs stopped complaining about her."

The report alleged that the Task Force director would text with the National Abortion Federation's security team and was in regular communication with Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Feminist Majority Foundation. NAF's security team was dubbed the "MVP" by the Task Force for its ability to flag protests for the Justice Department "often in real-time, which usually result[ed] in an investigation/prosecution."

The report suggests that in many instances the Task Force was alerted before local law enforcement could respond.

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In January 2025, Trump issued full and unconditional pardons to 23 pro-life activists and protesters who were prosecuted under the FACE Act.

The report comes just weeks after the Justice Department published an 800-page report revealing 700,000 internal records from the Biden administration that showed how the SAVE Act was unfairly used against conservative activists.

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"This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. "No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system."

A source close to Biden declined to comment. Fox News Digital reached out to the National Abortion Federation for comment.