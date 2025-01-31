Pardoned by Trump, pro-life activists break silence after being sentenced to prison during Biden admin

Pro-life activists sentenced to prison under the Biden administration are speaking out after receiving pardons from President Donald Trump.

"I have never, ever, ever seen any violence on the part of pro-life people," Paulette Harlow said in an exclusive interview with "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany.

Harlow, 75 at the time of her conviction, was found guilty of federal civil rights conspiracy and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.

"There were several things that were said to us. One was that this trial was not about abortion, which was sort of ridiculous, because that’s the reason that we were there, to stop abortions," Harlow said.

"To love the mothers and the children, but primarily to see if we could intervene and save the life of the babies. And saving the life of the baby, you often save the life of the mother as well."

Harlow was among several protesters sentenced for participating in an abortion clinic blockade in Washington, D.C., in October 2020. Prosecutors argued that Harlow and others forcefully entered the clinic, blocking doors with furniture, ropes, and their bodies. She was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

"These defendants conspired to use force to prevent fellow citizens from exercising rights protected by law," said U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves for the District of Columbia in a press release. "People cannot resort to using force and intimidation to prevent others from engaging in lawful activity simply because they disagree with the law."

The FACE Act, passed in 1994, prohibits threats, obstruction, and property damage intended to interfere with reproductive health care services. The law was enacted during a period of increasing protests and violence against abortion providers, including the 1993 murder of Dr. David Gunn.

Earlier this month, Trump pardoned more than two dozen anti-abortion activists, telling reporters, "We released 23 people that were unjustly put in and having to do with pro-life. And they will be released, and they’ll be out very shortly. It was disgraceful what happened."

"I was appalled watching Garland. He was isolating us and targeting us because of our pro-life stance. And especially, he was targeting Catholics," said Harlow.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly accused the Department of Justice of holding an "anti-Catholic bias" in its handling of pro-life activists.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., echoed these concerns on X, writing, "No administration in history has targeted Christians like the Biden Admin. We saw one persecution after another, from shutting down churches during COVID to raiding pro-lifers' homes at the crack of dawn. EVERY pro-life prisoner Biden wrongly imprisoned should be pardoned."

When questioned by Hawley about the DOJ’s treatment of Catholics, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the department, stating, "Our department protects all religions, all ideologies. It does not have any bias against any religion of any kind."

Many abortion rights advocates criticized the pardons, arguing they signal Trump's opposition to abortion access. However, Trump has stated on the campaign trail that he would veto a federal abortion ban if it reached his desk.

On social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, he posted: "Everyone knows that I would not support a federal abortion ban under any circumstances and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of their voters (the will of the people!)."

Among those sentenced for the blockade was William Goodman, who described the conditions he faced while serving his 27-month sentence.

"We went over two weeks without toilet paper," Goodman said. "And some of the guys mentioned that some of the men who were there with gender dysphoria, wearing dresses, could get mascara, lipstick, and perfume—but we couldn’t even get toilet paper or basic needs. So there was a lot of neglect."

While prosecutors argued that some of the protesters acted violently, Jean Marshall, a former nurse and sister of Paulette Harlow, denies those claims. Marshall was also sentenced to 24 months.

She described her time in prison as difficult but said she relied on her faith for support.

"We had a Bible study going, and a couple of the women joined," Marshall told McEnany. "They were so enthusiastic and thankful. One of them even said, ‘Now I know why I wound up in prison, so that I could hear this Bible study.’"

Despite the experience, Marshall said she has no regrets.

"I was so thankful to God that He could use me," she said.