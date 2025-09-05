DOJ task force finds 'numerous instances' of anti-Christian government bias under Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration "weaponized the full weight of the federal government against Christians," according to Trump leadership, laying out in a new report the "numerous instances" of past anti-Christian bias and recommendations to protect faith in America.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the report published by the task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias, created by President Donald Trump and chaired by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The task force had a clear mandate to ensure that "any unlawful and improper conduct, policies, or practices that target Christians are identified, terminated, and rectified."

The task force was directed to deliver an initial assessment, which Fox News Digital exclusively obtained Friday. The report provides an overview of "the damage that can be done when religious liberty is not protected and preserved for all Americans."

"The Task Force makes this commitment: the federal government will never again be permitted to turn its power against people of faith," the report states. "Under President Trump and Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, in partnership with all members of this Task Force, the rule of law will be enforced with vigor, and every religion will be treated with equality in both policy and action."

The report added: "The days of anti-Christian bias in the federal government are over. Faith is not a liability in America—it is a liberty."

After a preliminary review of federal agencies and departments, the task force uncovered "numerous instances of anti-Christian bias during the Biden administration."

"Joe Biden weaponized the full weight of the federal government against Christians and trampled on their fundamental First Amendment rights," White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital. "Unlike Joe Biden, President Trump is protecting Christians, not punishing them."

The Task Force found that the Department of Defense, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Department of Labor all "deprioritized, mishandled, or denied requests for religious exemptions to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 mandate."

The Task Force also found that at the Department of Education the Biden administration "attempted to impose record-breaking fines on some of the nation’s largest Christian universities, including Liberty University ($14 million) and Grand Canyon University ($37.7 million)."

At the Department of Homeland Security, the task force found that Customs and Border Protection omitted Christian perspectives from a directive for detainees but deliberately noted accommodations for Islam, Rastafarianism and sects of Judaism.

At the Justice Department, the task force found that the Biden administration lacked an effort to "address and prosecute violations of the law where anti-Christian bias was demonstrated by the persecutors."

"Instead, during that time, the DOJ pursued novel theories of prosecution against those speaking or demonstrating based upon their Christian faith," the report states.

The task force also found that the Department of Justice, under the Biden administration, arrested and convicted approximately two dozen individuals under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for praying and demonstrating outside abortion facilities.

"Yet, the same DOJ refused to apply the FACE Act to protect places of worship and crisis pregnancy centers," the report states.

At the FBI, the task force pointed to the bureau’s memo asserting that "radical-traditionalist" Catholics were "domestic terrorism threats."

At the Treasury Department, the task force pointed to the many "pro-Christian groups" that have been "debanked."

The Task Force found that, under the Biden administration, the Department of State provided "limited humanitarian relief to Christians relative to other populations and offered muted responses to attacks on Christians compared to other groups."

Also at the State Department, the task force said it discovered evidence that "preferential employment practices were afforded" for those of non-Christian religions, while Christian employees "were disfavored."

"It was particularly concerning that employees were less likely to be permitted leave for observation of certain Christian holidays as opposed to non-Christian ones."

Officials also said the State Department imposed "radical LGBTQ gender ideology on foreign governments and State employees, including the forced usage of preferred pronouns and rainbow flags, violating the sincerely held religious beliefs of many Christians and other Americans of faith."

The task force also found that the Department of Labor dismantled its office of faith-based initiatives and replaced it with a diversity, equity and inclusion office.

The task force also said that the Department of Housing and Urban Development "discriminated against Christian perspectives in its marketing, treating social media posts celebrating Christian holidays, such as Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter, differently than posts celebrating other religious or interest group holidays, including Pride Month, Ramadan, and Diwali."

Officials said Housing and Urban Development took down the Christian posts and left up the others.

The task force held its first meeting in April. Prior to the meeting, members of the task force conducted initial reviews of their respective agencies to identify any unlawful anti-Christian policies, practices or agency conduct during the Biden administration.

Officials said that the task force is not finished with its inquiry, but merely just beginning, and will continue its work to investigate the full scope of anti-Christian bias that "pervaded the federal government during the Biden administration."

A final report is expected by February 2026.

Trump also signed an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office in February.

The office empowers faith-based entities, community organizations and houses of worship "to better serve families and communities," according to the White House.

The office is housed under the Domestic Policy Council and consults with experts in the faith community on policy changes to "better align with American values."