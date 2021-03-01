Tom Cotton rips $1.9T stimulus package: It's the 'swamp' looking after itself

Sen. Tom Cotton R-Ark., slammed President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill Monday, calling it a "payoff" to Democratic Party constituencies and an example of "the swamp" looking after itself.

On "Fox & Friends," Cotton said that the appropriation of individual stimulus checks favors federal bureaucrats over hard-working middle-class Americans.

Under the bill mandate, many Americans would receive a direct one-time $1,400 check. However, federal employees, as long as their children's schools remain closed, would receive that same $1,400 check every single week.

Additionally, the bill includes $350 billion for "poorly-run" states like California and New York, as well as healthcare subsidies to illegal immigrants.

TOM COTTON: "One reason I think Joe Biden thinks there's no time to waste is that Democrats can see cases have plummeted since early January. They can see that we now have three effective vaccines, and vaccination rates are surging, so I think they're worried they won't have the coronavirus as an excuse to pay off all their clients and patrons in a $1.9 trillion blowout bill.

As you said, less than a dime of every dollar goes to coronavirus. Just take a look at the payoff to some of their constituencies. $350 billion for states that are poorly run and that have longstanding problems but didn't even lose money because of the coronavirus, places like California and New York…

$130 billion for schools but only a nickel of each dollar of that money is going to be spent this year. Most of it is for future years. Again, paying off teachers' unions. And then maybe the worst of all, the worst of all, they're going to give a lot of Americans a $1,400 check. Federal employers are going to get that same check. They are also going to get $1,400 a week, every single week if their kids aren't in school.

So if you're working in the middle of the country, hard to make a living, you get one $1,400 payment once. If you're a federal bureaucrat in Washington where your schools are still closed, you get it every single week. Talk about the swamp looking out after itself."