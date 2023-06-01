Biden celebrates diversity of Air Force Academy graduates: 'That's why we're strong'

President Biden celebrated the diversity of the Air Force Academy's graduating class during his commencement speech there on Thursday.

Biden congratulated the academy's class of 2023 in a lengthy speech and stated that the U.S. military is continuing its work to "harness" America's diversity.

"Your class is one of the most diverse classes in the history of this academy or any academy to graduate," Biden said. "That's why we're strong. That's why we're who we are. That's why we'll never give up."

"We also recognize that with every step we've taken to harness the full diversity of our nation … our armed forces have only grown stronger, more effective and more admired," he continued.

Biden went on to note that the class has the highest percentage of both female and minority graduates in history.

"By the way, I met with--who are those guys who will fly over shortly? You've heard of them, haven't you?" Biden said, referencing a scheduled flyover from the Air Force Thunderbirds.

"Three of them are women," Biden said.

Biden also told graduates that they are entering the military at a time when the world is growing increasingly unstable. He cited threats from both Russia and China and said it would be up to graduates and other service members to maintain America's dominance in the air and in space.

The graduation ceremony comes just a day after a Chinese fighter jet was caught on video intercepting a U.S. aircraft over the South China Sea. The incident is emblematic of China's growing belligerence in the region against the U.S., its allies and Taiwan.

"The U.S. will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safety and responsibly – wherever international law allows, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force will continue to fly in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law," USINDOPACOM said in a statement following the incident.

"We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law."