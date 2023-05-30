Expand / Collapse search
Chinese fighter jet caught on video intercepting US Aircraft over South China Sea: ‘unnecessarily aggressive’

USINDOPACOM said the American spy plane was conducting 'safe and routine operations' over the South China Sea in international airspace

Bradford Betz
Bradford Betz
Chinese fighter jet caught on video intercepting US Aircraft over South China Sea: ‘unnecessarily aggressive’ Video

Chinese fighter jet caught on video intercepting US Aircraft over South China Sea: ‘unnecessarily aggressive’

The People's Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot flew approximately 400 feet from the U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft over the South China Sea. 

A Chinese fighter jet was captured on video intercepting a U.S. aircraft Thursday over the South China Sea

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said a People's Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot performed an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" while intercepting a U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft. 

Internal view of US aircraft over South China Sea

A Chinese fighter jet flew roughly 400 feet in front of a US spy plane on Thursday.  (U.S. Indo-Pacific Command)

Video provided by USINDOPACOM shows the PRC pilot flying about 400 feet in front of the RC-135 spy plane, forcing it to fly through the wake turbulence of the Chinese jet. 

USINDOPACOM said the American spy plane was conducting "safe and routine operations" over the South China Sea in international airspace in accordance with international law. 

CHINA REJECTS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION REQUEST FOR MEETING BETWEEN MILITARY LEADERS: REPORT

"The U.S. will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safety and responsibly – wherever international law allows, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force will continue to fly in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law," USINDOPACOM said in a statement

"We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law." 

Fox News has contacted USINDOPACOM and the Chinese Embassy in Washington for further comment. 

