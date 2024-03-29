Biden campaign won’t say who attended star-studded Manhattan fundraiser amid backlash

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden's re-election campaign isn't revealing the names of any donors who attended its star-studded fundraiser in New York City with Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

A Thursday evening fundraiser with the three presidents pulled in over $26 million, according to Biden's campaign.

"An Evening with President Biden and Presidents Obama and Clinton" was held at Radio City Music Hall and was sold out, per the campaign, welcoming more than 5,000 attendees. Those at the function included a combination of small grassroots donors, who entered into a contest, all the way up to some of the campaign's highest donors and bundlers, a senior Biden adviser said.

However, Biden's team refused to divulge the names of any financial supporters at the glamorous event when requested by Fox News Digital.

A senior adviser for the reelection effort said they do not routinely make the names of their donors public.

While Biden participated in the event moderated by late-night TV host Stephen Colbert, former President Trump attended a wake for New York police officer Jonathan Diller, who was killed in the line of duty.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital in a statement, "President Trump honored the life and legacy of Officer Diller and paid respects to his family, friends, and the NYPD for their terrible loss."

"Meanwhile, the Three Stooges—Biden, Obama, and Clinton—were at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors," he added.

Biden's high-raising night included a program hosted by actress Mindy Kaling and performances from Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele.

First Lady Jill Biden introduced the main event and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., each gave remarks.

"We’re at a real inflection point in history, because things are changing," Biden told the audience during the event, before pivoting to Trump. "This guy denies there's global warming. This guy wants to get rid of not only Roe v. Wade, but he — which he brags about having done, he wants to get rid of the ability of anyone anywhere in America to ever choose."

"I mean, all the things he's doing are so old — speaking of old," he joked. "And, you know, he—a little old and out of shape. But anyway."

The two events, both in New York, were quickly contrasted on social media.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) posted screenshots of headlines detailing each president's Thursday activities, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Today in New York, President Trump visits with a grieving family. Joe Biden parties."

"Both Presidential candidates will be in New York City today," noted Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on X. "President Trump will be attending the funeral of a heroic NYPD officer who was tragically killed. Joe Biden will be skipping the funeral to attend a globalist fundraiser with Obama and Clinton."

The Trump-aligned Indiana lawmaker is running for Senate in November.

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, similarly remarked on the starkly differing events attended by the 2024 competitors. According to the senator, Biden promotes "a culture that places criminals above victims and predators over cops."

But, "Donald Trump offers a different path," he said.

Republican strategist Doug Kochel told Fox News Digital the move was a "smart play by Team Trump."

"With all his challenges and tendency to go off script and say crazy things, Trump handles all these moments like a very smart executive producer," he added.

Even veteran Democratic strategist and former senior adviser to Obama, David Axelrod, granted that the two competing occasions didn't look good for Biden.

However, fellow Democratic strategist Max Burns slammed the comparison from Trump's campaign as "sadly predictable." He further claimed, "Trump will be using every trick in the book to distract from President Biden's record-breaking $26 million fundraising haul, something Trump can't even dream of achieving."

Representatives for Obama and Clinton did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.