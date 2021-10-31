Biden apologizes for being late to G20 press conference: 'We were playing with elevators'

President Biden apologized for being late to his press conference in Rome at the conclusion of a two-day meeting with G20 leaders before heading to a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

"I apologize to keep you waiting," said Biden, who showed up more than 20 minutes late. "We were playing with elevators. Long story, anyway."

THE LATE SHOW WITH JOE BIDEN: THE PRESIDENT ON AVERAGE IS MORE THAN 20 MINUTES TARDY FOR HIS EVENTS

From June 1 through the second week of October, Biden was an average of 22.4 minutes late for his publicly scheduled events, according to a Fox News tally. He has sometimes kept his audiences waiting an hour or longer.

In August amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the president showed up an average of 34 minutes late for his events.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

From Rome, Biden will travel to Scotland for the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.