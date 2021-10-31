Biden holds live press conference to conclude G20 Summit

President Biden on Sunday held a press conference in Rome to conclude a two-day meeting with G20 leaders before heading to a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

The G20 leaders made a vague commitment during their meeting to seek carbon neutrality "by or around mid-century," which some claimed is not enough to stymie the threats of climate change.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the commitments made by G-20 leaders were only "drops in a rapidly warming ocean," which was a sentiment echoed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who tweeted, "While I welcome the #G20′s recommitment to global solutions, I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled — but at least they are not buried. Onwards to #COP26 in Glasgow."

While Britain urged a commitment carbon neutrality by 2050, the United States and the European Union net-zero emissions. China, Russia and Saudi Arabia, whose leaders did not attend the G20 summit in Rome, have set 2060 as the year they hope to achieve the same. China leads the emerging economies whose emissions are increasing along with their economic growth.

The G20 leaders also achieved "broad support" for a landmark deal to establish a 15% global minimum corporate tax intended to deter multinational countries from eluding taxes by shifting their profits to low-rate havens where they might do little actual business.

From Rome, Biden will go to Scotland for the 26th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.