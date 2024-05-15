Biden aides fear president may be too worried to do his job after Hunter Biden trial begins: report

Aides for President Biden say he expresses daily worry for his son, Hunter Biden, and that this will only become more severe when the first son's trial begins in June.

White House staff and members of the First Family are concerned about how the trial will affect the president, three advisors who were granted anonymity told Politico. The younger Biden's gun crime trial is set to begin June 3, and he could face jail time if convicted.

"He worries about Hunter every single day, from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep," one of the advisors told the outlet. "That will only pick up during a trial."

Hunter's legal team attempted to delay the Delaware gun trial on Tuesday, but the judge in the case ordered proceedings to move forward.

Biden reportedly checks in with his son with a call or a text every single day, a practice that aides expect will continue once the trial begins.

Hunter also faces a June 20 trial in Los Angeles for federal tax charges brought against him in the same investigation, headed by Special Counsel David Weiss.

Meanwhile, former President Trump is contending with four criminal indictments against him personally, the first of which has Biden's presumptive November opponent tied down in a Manhattan courtroom.

The New York v. Trump trial sees the former president charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has pleaded not guilty, and he has railed against the circumstances of the trial, particularly Judge Juan Merchan and the gag order he imposed on Trump.