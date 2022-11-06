Biden adviser blames COVID-19 for Democrats' difficulty in drawing enthusiam for their messages

Former Atlanta mayor and current White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms gave reasons for why Democrats have had a hard time presenting ideas to the public and her first one was the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," host Margaret Brennan cited President Biden’s recent comment that when it comes to his administration’s accomplishments, "people haven’t realized how good they are yet." Brennan also mentioned the claim from Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., that Democrats have failed to adequately convey their message on the economy and similar claims from Hillary Clinton and Democratic National Committee adviser Cedric Richmond.

"If the policies are so good, why is communicating them such a problem?" Brennan asked.

"Well it’s been a very difficult couple of years," Bottoms replied. "We’ve been in the midst of a pandemic, there’s been a lot of misinformation flooding the airwaves."

Bottoms said that misinformation has not just been making things difficult on television but on the internet as well. She then pointed to this very interview as an example of Democrats making an effort.

"So it is more difficult to get the message out, but I’m sitting here today getting the message out," she said.

It was during a Democratic Finance reception in Chicago on Friday when Biden addressed Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, praising the Democrat for his role in advancing the president's agenda.

"Dick, you’ve been amazing. And you’ve been amazing in every major piece of legislation as well. We passed some really important things. And so, they’re — the only drawback is they’ve been so good — I’m not being facetious now — they’ve been so good people haven’t realized how good they are yet," Biden said.

The president went on to mention "hundreds of billions of dollars for infrastructure" that is "just starting" to be built and having Medicare negotiate drug prices.